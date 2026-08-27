Yo-Yo Brings West Coast Flavor to ‘Downright Delicious’

*Yo-Yo is bringing some serious West Coast flavor to the kitchen in tonight’s episode of “Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo,” and EURweb has an exclusive look at what she and her mother, Mama Mia, are cooking up.

Episode 404, titled “West Coast Classics,” puts a Los Angeles spin on an indulgent favorite: chili cheese fries. Yo-Yo and Mama Mia start with fresh, hand-cut potatoes, double-frying them until they are golden and crunchy.

From there, the fries get the full West Coast treatment. Yo-Yo piles them high with smoky, crispy bacon, tender pastrami, cheddar, jalapeños, sour cream and more toppings, turning a familiar comfort-food staple into an over-the-top dish. The episode also gives Yo-Yo a chance to put her own spin on a cocktail. She prepares a refreshing margarita with an LA-inspired twist.

“Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo” combines cooking with the kind of laid-back atmosphere that comes from spending time with Yo-Yo, whether she’s preparing food, mixing cocktails or sharing the kitchen with family and friends.

The season features a wide-ranging menu designed to appeal to different tastes. Recipes include the party-ready 7-Layer Dip, authentic Enchiladas, Baby Back Ribs, Loaded Nachos and Spicy Buffalo Mac & Cheese.

Yo-Yo also puts creative spins on dishes including a Jerk Mushroom Melt, French Bread Pizza and Barbecue Chicken Pizza. Other recipes featured throughout the season include Chicken Wings, Stuffed Jalapeños and Catfish Etouffee. For tonight’s episode, however, the focus is squarely on the West Coast.

Check out EURweb’s exclusive clip above from “Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo” ahead of tonight’s episode airing at 8 pm ET on aspireTV.

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