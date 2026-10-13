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Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Lose Friends After Oscars Fallout

An insider claims the couple's longtime friendships have fallen apart, leaving them increasingly isolated and reluctant to trust people outside their family.
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Will Smith
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive for the premiere of Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

*Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith may have fewer friends these days, but Jamie Foxx is reportedly still in their corner. According to an insider, he has stood by both of them through their personal struggles.

“He was never going to pick a side if it came to that. There was no giving up on either one of them,” the source told the National Enquirer, as reported by The Blast via Yahoo Entertainment.

Foxx hasn’t forgotten how the couple showed up for him during his 2023 health scare, the insider added. “Will and Jada both came through for him in profound ways [and] he’s never going to forget that about them,” the source said.

That loyalty stands out, because many others reportedly drifted away after Will’s confrontation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Four years later, a separate insider says some of those bonds never healed.

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“Their circle got incredibly small after Will’s Oscar drama because people took sides and certain friendships simply never recovered,” the source said.

Trust has become a sore spot, too. Bilaal Salaam, once a friend of Will’s, is suing Jada for $3 million. He says that in 2021 she told him he could “end up missing or catch a bullet” if he kept talking about her private life. Jada denies saying it and is fighting the suit with an anti-SLAPP motion.

“This latest situation with Bilaal is the perfect example of what they are up against,” the insider said. And according to the source, it “is not the first time something like this has happened.”

The result is a couple that has pulled inward. The Smiths reportedly stay home most of the time, often cancel plans, and sometimes go weeks without seeing anyone but family and staff. As the insider put it, “they feel like they can’t trust anyone.”

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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