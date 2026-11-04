Walmart’s New Dill Pickle Bacon Has Shoppers Saying ‘I’ll Take 5 Packs’

Walmart's latest Marketside creation brings tangy dill pickle seasoning to thick-cut bacon, and shoppers are already sharing their reactions.

Walmart / Depositphotos

*Walmart has introduced Marketside Dill Pickle Seasoned Thick Cut Bacon, giving shoppers a new way to enjoy two familiar favorites in one package. The unusual combination arrived in stores in late October, and early reactions suggest pickle lovers are eager to try it.

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The new bacon comes in a 12-ounce package priced at a reported $4.44. It’s part of Walmart’s Marketside private-label lineup and is rolling out nationwide, although availability may differ by location.

What makes this bacon different? The thick-cut pork is seasoned with dill, vinegar and salt, bringing the tangy flavor of dill pickles to the familiar smoky, savory breakfast staple.

According to Allrecipes, the unexpected flavor combination has sparked some entertaining reactions online. One Instagram commenter was ready to stock up despite finding the idea a little strange. “That sounds ridiculous, I’ll take 5 packs,” the person wrote.

Another shopper who had already tried the bacon offered an enthusiastic review: “These are amazing, especially with dill pickle mayo lol.”

Not everyone was convinced. Some commenters dismissed the combination entirely, including one who responded, “nope.”

For those willing to experiment, the bacon offers plenty of possibilities beyond breakfast. Shoppers have suggested adding it to cheeseburgers, layering it onto pastrami sandwiches or wrapping it around stuffed pickles for an extra dose of dill flavor.

The launch follows a growing interest in unconventional bacon varieties. As EURweb previously reported, Jimmy Dean introduced its own Premium Hot Bacon earlier this year, giving traditional bacon a spicy makeover.

Walmart’s version takes a different approach, trading heat for the sharp, salty taste of pickles.

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