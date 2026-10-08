Pair Slammed Over Ambulance Photo Shoot as Paramedics Load Patient | WATCH

A man and woman faced backlash after footage appeared to show their photo shoot interfering with paramedics preparing to transport a patient.

Pair blocking emergency workers – screenshot via @daadisnacks

*A viral video appears to show a bystander physically moving two people away from an active ambulance so paramedics could load a patient. The pair had reportedly been using the vehicle for a photo shoot.

According to the New York Post, the footage shows a man in white posing inside the open ambulance while a woman photographs him. He also appears to smoke during the shoot. The video reportedly surfaced from West Hollywood, California.

Paramedics then approach with a patient on a gurney. The man and woman appear to exchange words with the bystander before they walk away.

The pair’s identities remain unconfirmed. Reports and social media users have called them influencers, but their professional status has not been independently established.

TikTok creator Daadi, who also shared the footage, criticized the pair. “So after smoking inside of an emergency vehicle, and blocking the paramedics from transporting a patient, you have the audacity to argue with them when they ask you to move?” he said.

Daadi called the scene “peak influencer dystopia.” He also questioned whether public spaces have become stages for people seeking content for their phones.

Some viewers have called for legal consequences. California Penal Code Section 148(a)(1) covers people who willfully resist, delay or obstruct emergency medical personnel performing their duties. A violation can bring up to one year in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

Available reporting does not show that authorities cited, arrested or charged either person in the video. It also remains unclear whether the photo shoot delayed the patient’s transport. Reports have not named the patient or described the medical emergency.

The clip nonetheless highlights a clash between content creation and an active medical emergency. In the video, a bystander clears the path for paramedics.

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