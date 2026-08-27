Viola Davis Rejects Target Apology Over Controversial Halloween Costume

Viola Davis with the fans on the red carpet of the 14th Rome Film Festival before her close encounter. — Photo by Polifoto/Depositphotos

*Viola Davis is speaking out against Target after the retailer pulled a children’s Halloween costume that sparked accusations of Blackface and minstrel-show imagery.

Davis made clear that Target’s apology did not address what she believes is the deeper significance of the imagery. In a statement, the Oscar-winning actress directly challenged the retailer’s response, writing:

“Target, I do not accept your apology, and I do not believe that you understand the impact… the pain… the dehumanization of the above,” she wrote, according to Pajiba.

“These images laid the foundation and the ideology for every atrocity that has been committed against my people” Davis added.

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“We MATTER!!” she continued. “You have shown us that you are not on OUR side.”

Her comments follow Target’s decision to remove its “Kids’ Glows Under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume” from stores and online after images of the product circulated and prompted comparisons to racist imagery. The costume was sold through Hyde and EEK Boutique, Target’s in-house seasonal brand.

Target acknowledged the controversy and accepted responsibility for allowing the costume into its assortment. “As a company, we know we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry,” the retailer said, adding that the costume “is offensive and should never have been part of our assortment.”

The company also said it was examining how the product made it through its approval process and what changes may be necessary to prevent something similar from happening again. Target specifically acknowledged the impact on its Black customers, employees and partners, calling the incident “especially hurtful.”

The controversy also affected Target financially. The company’s stock dropped more than 5% early Tuesday before recovering somewhat and closing nearly 4% lower by the afternoon.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Target Halloween Costume Sparks Racist Imagery Backlash

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