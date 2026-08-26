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Target Halloween Costume Sparks Racist Imagery Backlash

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Target Halloween Costume Sparks Racist Imagery Backlash
Target store logo/Depositphotos and screenshot of controversial Halloween costume

*Target is under fire after a children’s Halloween costume drew comparisons to Blackface and minstrel-show imagery, CNN reports.

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The “Kids’ Glows Under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume” was sold under Hyde and EEK Boutique, Target’s in-house seasonal brand. Once photos of the costume began circulating online, shoppers questioned how the design cleared the company’s internal review process before reaching shelves.

Target responded by removing the costume and admitting fault. “As a company, we know we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry,” the retailer said. “The costume is offensive and should never have been part of our assortment. It is no longer available for sale.”

Target Halloween Costume Sparks Racist Imagery Backlash
screenshot

The company said it is looking into how the product moved through its approval process and what changes might follow. Target also addressed the toll the controversy could take on its relationship with Black customers and employees.

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“We know this is especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members and partners,” the company said. “Removing the costume is an important first step, and the company is looking closely at how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won’t happen again.”

Meanwhile, Target’s stock took a hit Tuesday after the company apologized for selling the costume. The backlash rattled investors, pushing shares down more than 5% early in the day before they settled nearly 4% lower by afternoon, Forbes reports.

Speaking to Reuters, Tejal Patel, executive director of Target shareholder SOC Investment Group, called the episode yet another sign that the retailer is losing shoppers’ trust.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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