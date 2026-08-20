Master P Addresses Backlash Over Jay-Z’s Target Partnership

Master P at Westwood One Presents the American Music Awards Radio Row Day 2, Microsoft Theater Event Deck, Los Angeles, CA 11-21-15 David Edwards/Dailyceleb.com / Depositphotos

*Master P isn’t surprised that Jay-Z’s latest business venture has sparked criticism.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

The No Limit Records founder recently discussed the reaction to Jay-Z’s partnership with Target during an appearance on V-103 Atlanta’s “The Greg Street Show,” offering a perspective shaped by his own experience navigating the business side of Hip-Hop.

“You can’t please everybody,” Master P said. “It’s gonna be some flack on anything you do.”

The comments came after Jay-Z faced criticism for partnering with Target on a special 30th-anniversary edition of his debut album, “Reasonable Doubt.” The retailer’s exclusive version features white vinyl, special packaging and a collectible insert and was released in June for $40.

Jay-Z (Michael Loccisano-Getty Images)

The partnership has drawn criticism from the Black community because Target scaled back its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“I get it,” Master P said. “They was more upset that Target led a bunch of us off, and they ain’t did nothing back, ‘cause guess what, we spent $2 trillion a year. But is they giving something back to our culture? We gotta start holding these corporations accountable.”

The discussion also touched on the business relationships between Hip-Hop artists and major retailers, including Target, around album releases.

“People don’t realize marketing is the key,” he explained. “I tell people all the time, 10 percent is your talent, 90 percent is the business, the marketing, the promotion.”

His comments put the Jay-Z controversy in the broader context of an industry where commercial partnerships have long been part of the equation. Watch Master P’s full remarks on the podcast below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Roc Nation Pushes Back on Claim Jay-Z Has Completed New Album

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE