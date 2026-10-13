Man Who Orchestrated Tupac’s Murder Gets 40 Years to Life, But Who Fired the Shots? | VIDEO

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, was sentenced Tuesday in Las Vegas for orchestrating the 1996 attack, but prosecutors never named the man who actually fired the fatal shots.

*More than three decades after Tupac Shakur was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip, the man accused of planning the attack learned his fate Tuesday.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 63, received 40 years to life in prison from Judge Carli Kierny after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in August, Reuters is reporting.

The courtroom heard from Shakur’s younger sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, who described a brother their mother believed could change the world.

“He believed her,” she told the judge, dressed in black. “He went out in the world to do that. And I believe he would have done it.”

For Sekyiwa, the sentencing marked a long-awaited moment of accountability, but no prison term could bring back her older brother, the years they could have shared or the future he never got to live.

Keefe D and Tupac – screenshot

How the Case Was Finally Cracked

For nearly 30 years, Shakur’s death ranked among America’s most infamous unsolved killings.

The rapper, 25, was shot while riding in an SUV driven by Death Row Records executive Marion “Suge” Knight.

The murder deepened public perception of violence in 1990s hip-hop and fueled the East Coast-West Coast rap rivalry.

Prosecutors long suspected Davis but lacked enough evidence to charge him. That changed after Davis spoke publicly about the killing in interviews and in his memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” where he admitted being considered a suspect in Shakur’s death and that of rival rapper Christopher Wallace. Secret recordings of Davis speaking with investigators became central to the state’s case.

Kierny rejected Davis’ claim that he had changed.

“You don’t get to take a man from his family,” she said. “The world never forgot about him.”

What Happened That Night

The violence began with a brawl at the MGM Grand casino on September 7, 1996. The fight pitted members of the South Side Compton Crips, which Davis led, against Mob Piru, tied to Shakur and Knight’s label.

Both groups were in town for the Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon heavyweight bout.

Hours later, Davis gathered his nephew and two associates in a white Cadillac and set out to settle scores, he later told police. Davis said he handed a gun to the men behind him, and one fired through the window when they pulled alongside Knight and Shakur’s vehicle.

Shakur was hit four times and died six days later. Knight suffered a graze wound to his head and is now serving 28 years for an unrelated voluntary manslaughter conviction.

An Unanswered Question

Nevada law allowed prosecutors to charge Davis as a participant in the murder even though he never fired the shots. No suspected gunman was ever named, and the three other men in the Cadillac that night have all died.

Davis has pledged to appeal. His sentence closes one chapter of a case that captivated the music world, but the question of who actually killed Tupac Shakur remains unanswered.

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