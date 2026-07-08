Trump Tests Limits of Separation of Church and State with Religious Commission Recommendations

President Trump Receives Presentation of the Religious Liberty Commission Report – screenshot

*President Donald Trump is preparing to publicly promote recommendations from a 224-page draft report issued by his Religious Liberty Commission, nearly two weeks after commission members presented the document to him during a June 26 Oval Office meeting.

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The presentation followed Trump’s appearance that same day at the Faith and Freedom Coalition‘s Road to Majority Conference in Washington, where he told supporters his administration remains committed to defending religious freedom and warned that Christianity is under threat in America.

Created by the Trump administration in May 2025, the commission has drawn criticism from church-state separation advocates who argue its work could blur the constitutional line between government and religion. Supporters, however, say the commission is seeking to strengthen religious liberty protections guaranteed by the First Amendment.

The draft report rejects suggestions that it seeks to establish a theocracy or eliminate the constitutional separation between church and state.

“To be clear, this does not involve or require advocating ‘theocracy’ or even the total elimination of any separation between church and state,” the report states. Instead, it says its recommendations are intended to honor the “tension between the relevant clauses of the First Amendment.”

Compiled from testimony presented during public hearings held throughout 2025, the report recommends expanding religion’s role in public life through public policy and civic engagement. Among its proposals are repealing the Johnson Amendment, creating national religious awards and monuments honoring religious figures, and encouraging greater recognition of faith in American civic life.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who chairs the commission, argued that religious Americans have long been disadvantaged by the way the phrase “separation of church and state” has been interpreted.

Toward the end of the report, commissioners cite the Civil Rights Movement as an example of religious liberty’s positive role in American history.

“Religious liberty was not incidental to the civil rights movement. It was essential to it,” Civil Rights advocate Clarence Henderson is quoted as saying. “Because of religious liberty, Jim Crow was put on trial. And because of religious liberty, Jim Crow was found guilty.”

Trump has not yet announced which recommendations he intends to pursue. However, his remarks indicate the administration plans to actively promote the commission’s proposals.

“We’re going to sell it,” Trump said. “We’re going to sell some of the things that we have. We have some incredible recommendations. This group can sell. That’s what we are going to be doing.”

The debate surrounding the report centers on the First Amendment’s two religion clauses. The Establishment Clause prohibits Congress from establishing or favoring a religion, while the Free Exercise Clause protects every American’s right to practice—or decline to practice—a religion without government interference. Together, the clauses seek to safeguard religious liberty for people of all faiths and for those with no religious affiliation, while limiting government involvement in matters of religion.

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