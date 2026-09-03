Tim Curry’s Cause of Death Revealed: Coronary Artery Disease

*Tim Curry’s cause of death has been revealed one week after the legendary actor died at his Los Angeles home.

Curry died Aug. 25 at age 80 from coronary artery disease, according to documents from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health obtained by PEOPLE. The records also list his history of stroke and kidney cancer as significant conditions that contributed to his death, though neither was identified as the underlying cause.

Curry’s health declined significantly in his later years after a major stroke in 2012 left him with severely limited mobility and reliant on a wheelchair.

“I understand that I had two blood clots in my brain. I had brain surgery… and I was in the hospital for a while. I think about a month,” Curry said in a 2025 interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

Tim Curry at arrivals for American Theatre Wing’s Antoinette Perry 2005 Tony Awards, Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY, Sunday, June 05, 2005. (Photo by: Rob Rich/Everett Collection/Depositphotos)

“I had a certain amount of rehabilitation,” he continued. “I had to learn how to speak again. That was very weird. I hated not being able to speak, because I speak a lot. I have to be told to shut up a lot. I love words. I love to communicate.”

Curry became an international star after originating the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the stage production “The Rocky Horror Show” before reprising the character in the 1975 film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The role cemented his status as a pop-culture icon and helped make the movie a lasting cult classic.

His résumé extended far beyond “Rocky Horror.” Curry portrayed Pennywise in the 1990 television adaptation of Stephen King’s “It” and appeared in films including “Clue,” “Annie,” “The Three Musketeers,” and “Muppet Treasure Island.” He also enjoyed an acclaimed stage career, earning three Tony Award nominations. Last year, Curry released his memoir ‘Vagabond,’ chronicling his life and rise to fame.

Curry died peacefully at his home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles.

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