Tim Curry: Beloved ‘Rocky Horror’ Star Dies At 80

Tim Curry at arrivals for American Theatre Wing’s Antoinette Perry 2005 Tony Awards, Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY, Sunday, June 05, 2005. (Photo by: Rob Rich/Everett Collection/Depositphotos)

*Tim Curry, the celebrated actor whose theatrical presence made him a standout across film, television and stage, has died at 80.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Curry died peacefully at his home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, on Tuesday, according to his longtime manager and friend Marcia Hurwitz, NBC News reported. His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Curry became a cultural icon as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in “The Rocky Horror Show,” first portraying the character onstage before reprising the role in the 1975 film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The performance became the defining role of his career and cemented his place in pop culture.

His work extended far beyond the cult musical. Curry earned acclaim for playing Rooster Hannigan in “Annie,” the demonic Darkness in “Legend,” and Wadsworth in “Clue.” He also appeared as the Plaza Hotel concierge in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” and Long John Silver in “Muppet Treasure Island.”

Tim Curry/YouTube screenshot

Curry’s theater credits include acclaimed performances in “Amadeus,” “The Pirates of Penzance,” “My Favorite Year” and “Spamalot.” He received three Tony Award nominations during his Broadway career and was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for his performances in “The Pirates of Penzance” and “Spamalot.”

Curry won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991 for voicing Captain Hook in “Peter Pan and the Pirates.” He also voiced Hexxus in “FernGully: The Last Rainforest,” Sir Nigel Thornberry in “The Wild Thornberrys,” and Chancellor Palpatine/Darth Sidious in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Curry’s health declined after he suffered a major stroke in 2012, which significantly affected his mobility.

Tributes poured in following news of his death. “Clue” co-star Lesley Ann Warren remembered Curry as “the brilliant, hilarious, hysterically funny, magician of artistry,” adding, “What an unbelievable joy to have shared a sound stage with him and to engage with such a master talent.”

The Muppets also honored Curry, calling him an “honorary Muppet” and praising him as “witty, charming, unnerving, and deeply funny.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Dolly Parton’s Cause of Death Revealed Following Her Passing At 80

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.