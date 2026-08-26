Dolly Parton’s Cause of Death Revealed Following Her Death At 80

Dolly Parton at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala honoring Dolly Parton at the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

Picture: Paul Smith/Featureflash/Depositphotos

*Dolly Parton’s cause of death has been revealed following the country music legend’s death Tuesday at age 80.

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Parton died at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville after a “brief battle with cancer,” according to a statement released by her team Tuesday evening, Billboard reports. She was surrounded by loved ones.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched,” her team said. “After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”

The announcement came hours after Parton’s passing was first shared by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who did not initially disclose a cause of death. In his message, Seaver reflected on Parton’s faith, family and enduring influence.

Dolly Parton at the Los Angeles Premiere of “Joyful Noise” held at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States on January 9, 2012. Copyright 2012 by Adam Gold/iPhoto

“Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who had watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens,” Seaver said.

Parton’s death comes over a year after the passing of her husband, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025 following nearly six decades of marriage.

Parton leaves behind a seven-decade career that transformed her from a country performer into a global entertainment icon. After releasing her debut album, “Hello, I’m Dolly,” in 1967, she went on to build a songwriting catalog that included “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Her accomplishments extended beyond music through film, television and philanthropy. Her family said her impact was rooted as much in her character as her achievements.

“Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience,” her family said. “With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.”

Parton’s philanthropic legacy includes the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which has provided hundreds of millions of books to children.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Dolly Parton, Country Music Icon and Beloved Entertainer, Dies At 80

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