Oh Sh–! TikToker Falls Asleep with Eyebrow Tint, Wakes Up Hours Before Date | VIDEO

Jess Olivia accidentally left brow dye on overnight, leaving her with heavily stained eyebrows and an unexpected beauty emergency.

TikToker Jess Olivia/screenshot via @jessoliviaaaa

*British TikToker Jess Olivia woke up to a beauty disaster after accidentally sleeping with eyebrow tint on her face for eight hours. Her eyebrows were dramatically darker than intended, and she had a date scheduled for that evening.

Olivia documented her reaction in a TikTok video that has reportedly attracted more than 40 million views. She immediately began trying to remove the dark staining from her brows and surrounding skin.

“I’ve just woken up, and I forgot to take my tint off my eyebrows … No, this is not good because I’m going out tonight,” she said while examining the results.

According to the New York Post, Olivia explained the mishap in a follow-up video. She had applied the tint around midnight or 1 a.m., climbed into bed, and started watching a movie. Instead of removing the product after the recommended processing time, she fell asleep. By the time she woke up the next morning, the tint had stayed on her face for about eight hours.

TikToker Jess Olivia/screenshot via @jessoliviaaaa

Olivia initially tried micellar water and cotton pads to remove the color. When that failed to clear the staining, she turned to acetone nail polish remover and enlisted her mother’s help.

Her predicament drew nearly 26,000 TikTok comments, including reactions from major beauty brands. Benefit Cosmetics wrote, “We can feel the panic from here,” while Garnier commented, “We’re panicked for you.”

Beauty experts warn that leaving eyebrow tint on longer than directed can irritate the skin and potentially damage brow hair. Acetone is also unsuitable for use near the eyes because it can cause irritation.

Olivia’s videos show her efforts to correct the mistake, but the reporting does not establish whether she made it to her date.

Watch her eyebrow-tint mishap in the TikTok video below.

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