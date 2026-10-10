‘The Morgue Twins’ Documentary Follows Brothers Who Spent Decades Caring for NYC’s Dead

Courtesy of Black Public Media

*Identical twins Marvin and Melvin Morgan spent more than 20 years caring for New York City’s dead. Now, a documentary explores how their extraordinary careers shaped their understanding of life, loss and their own mortality.

“The Morgue Twins,” directed by Bronx-born Nicaraguan-American filmmaker Rebecca Blandón, premieres October 19 as part of Black Public Media’s “AfroPoP Digital Shorts” series. The film follows the retired mortuary technicians as they reflect on collecting bodies, assisting with autopsies and helping families through some of the city’s darkest moments, per the news release.

Melvin worked at Elmhurst Hospital, which became an epicenter of New York City’s COVID-19 crisis. Marvin served at the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office, including during the aftermath of the September 11 attacks and the American Airlines Flight 587 crash in Queens.

Their work required them to confront death daily, often under devastating circumstances. In the documentary, both brothers discuss the psychological toll of their careers and how those experiences changed their perspectives.

Courtesy of Black Public Media

But their lives extended far beyond the morgue. The twins also organized youth sports leagues, encouraged voter registration and worked with New York City officials to improve their communities.

The documentary explores another deeply personal journey as the brothers search for an ancestor’s grave. Their investigation examines how slavery and segregation denied generations of Black Americans the opportunity to properly bury and honor loved ones.

“Rebecca’s film is a moving portrait of two brothers who spent more than two decades facing what most of us look away from, meeting death with professionalism, humanity and grace,” said Denise A. Greene, Black Public Media’s director of programs.

“The twins’ service is part of an enduring tradition of care in Black communities, where tending to the deceased has long been an act of dignity, service and respect.”

Blandón directed, filmed and edited the documentary. Her previous projects include “Corpus Christi,” “Glen Eden” and “Run the Meter.”

The release comes as Harlem-based Black Public Media continues to support independent Black storytelling after federal funding cuts eliminated $1.8 million from its budget. The organization has since launched its Black Stories Production Fund to support future projects.

“The Morgue Twins” premieres Monday, October 19, on Black Public Media’s YouTube channel.

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