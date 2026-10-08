Teyana Taylor Lines Up Air Jordan 16 Collaboration for Summer 2027

Teyana Taylor (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Depositphotos)

*Teyana Taylor is teaming up with Jordan Brand again. The singer, model, and Oscar-nominated actor has an Air Jordan 16 SP collaboration set to drop in summer 2027.

Sneaker site KicksFinder first announced the project. Nike and select Jordan retailers will carry the pair in stores and online, Sole Retriever reports. Fans will have to wait for a first look. No images have surfaced, and the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 16 SP colorway remains under wraps.

The timing lines up with a comeback for the silhouette. Jordan Brand recently revived the Air Jordan 16 Retro. Its latest releases, a Free the Youth collab and the Black Pack, sold out almost immediately.

Taylor’s Jordan Brand history includes the 2023 Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “A Rose From Harlem,” according to Crep Protect. Her follow-up arrived this spring. Fans got an early peek in January, when Jordan Brand previewed the shoe right after Taylor appeared on “Saturday Night Live.” The Concrete Rose Air Jordan 3 then hit shelves in March for $280.

Teyana Taylor (Mat Hayward-Getty Images-Focus Features)

Green and red tones cover the upper, and a cement grey midsole finishes the look. Removable thorns wrap the shoe, but they are built for one-time use. Once the wearer pulls them off, they stay off.

The sneaker landed during the biggest year of Taylor’s career. Her role as Perfidia Beverly Hills in “One Battle After Another” earned her a Golden Globe for best supporting actress. She then secured her first Oscar nomination in the same category. Taylor told The Hollywood Reporter that her success came after years of trusting her own path.

“I bet on myself in a time where nobody could believe that a person can be in more than one box,” she said.

Details on the Air Jordan 16 SP remain scarce for now. Sole Retriever expects Taylor and Jordan Brand to roll out previews and launch events once 2027 arrives.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 Sets Nov. 4 Premiere

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE