A Little Taste of the 21st Annual Taste of Soul Family Festival (Photos)

Crenshaw Boulevard comes alive with food, music, art and over 200 vendors celebrating Black culture.

Taste of Soul Family Festival signage: Courtesy Photo

*It’s that time of year again: hundreds of thousands of music lovers, foodies, and art patrons gather in South LA on “The Shaw” for the 21st Annual Taste of Soul Family Festival.

You already know where everyone will be on Saturday. The Taste of Soul Family Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 17. Guests can expect a great lineup of music, mouthwatering food options, a showcase of local businesses, an art pavilion, and insightful and educational materials from community resources.

Gather your crew, just in case you don’t know. The FREE, family-friendly festival is from 10:00 a.m.- 7:00 pm, along Crenshaw Boulevard, affectionately known as “The Shaw,” and Stocker Street to the south and Obama Boulevard to the north. The Taste of Soul Family Festival is presented by Bakewell Media and the Los Angeles Sentinel.

Bring your dancing shoes and get ready to party with music flowing from three stages and complemented by more than 200 vendors representing small and local businesses. Just a friendly reminder that Christmas is just around the corner.

Before attendees can enjoy the Main Course, Bakewell Media and the Los Angeles Sentinel hosted Taste of Soul Media Day, Friday, October 16, from 6:00 a.m. to noon. Danny Bakewell Sr. was joined by local media and special guests for a tasty review of the Taste of Soul.

Greg Mack, Danny Bakewell Sr., and Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

On site were Greg Mack- 94.7 The Wave, KJLH Radio Street Team, LJ Moody, Jay Hunt and Ricky Ruckus, Jim Mangia, St. John’s President and CEO, and a fabulous art display featuring works by Mohammad Mubarak and Mike Norice. These are two of the artists that will be part of the Taste of Soul Art Pavilion, aka Art Walk.

Greg Mack and Jim Mangia, President and CEO, St. John’s Community Health: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

KJLH Radio Street Team-LJ Moody, Jay Hunt and Ricky Ruckus: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The following food vendors were on site. Warning! Hopefully you will follow your taste buds to the Taste of Soul Family Festival. Triple R BBQ, owner Ramon Brisco, based in Fontana, served up Korean Cheese Corn, Compton Baked Beans, Chicken Wings, St. Louis Ribs, and Hot! Hot! Links. I promised that I will stop by for seconds.

Ramon Brisco-Triple R BBQ: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Marathon Burgers served up their signature burgers and fries. There are currently five locations to serve you and more to come. Don’t forget to ask about McDucc Sauce, also known as Mukduck Sauce at the Marathon Burger Food Truck.

Uncle Max and Scrooge McDucc-Marathon Burger: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Don’t discard your bibs yet! Wangs and Thangs (762 E. Slauson Ave): their wings were delicious and worth a trip. No meal is complete without dessert. PUDN, owner E.J. Smith based in Temecula, filled up your craving for dessert with a variety of his signature puddings.

Lemonade R US is a youth-owned, family-run business based in Long Beach, California, founded in 2020 by young entrepreneurs Londyn, Leyah, and Legacy, provided a variety of cool lemonade and Viuearth Water based in Santa Ana provided refreshing bottles of water.

Leyah V, Danny Bakewell Sr., and Londyn: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Taste of Soul Family Festival was founded by Los Angeles Sentinel Publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. as a celebration of black culture, music, food, and entrepreneurship in South Los Angeles. This is a popular signature event in the City of Angels each fall.

Taste of Soul Family Festival attracts hundreds of thousands of people to “The Shaw” to move and to get their groove and grub on. During Media Day, I found out that groups from all over California charter buses to attend the Taste of Soul Family Festival.

For everything that you need to know to prepare to attend the Taste of Soul Family Festival, from parking, transportation, rideshare, food vendors, community resources, vendors, and the stellar lineup of artists performing on three stages. Please visit https://www.tasteofsoul.lasentinel.net so that you don’t miss a beat. Bon Appétit!

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