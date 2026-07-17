Taco Bell Responds to Parasite Investigation, Pulls Lettuce Nationwide

The chain removed a supplier’s lettuce after health officials tied illnesses in five states to Taco Bell visits.

Taco Bell/Depositphotos

*Taco Bell has cut ties with a lettuce supplier as federal health officials investigate a growing Cyclospora parasite outbreak involving customers in five states.

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The chain said it began pulling potentially affected lettuce from restaurants after consulting with public health agencies. It also removed the supplier’s product from its broader distribution system.

“Based on ongoing conversations with public health officials, and out of an abundance of caution, Taco Bell has taken immediate action to voluntarily remove potentially impacted lettuce from a supplier in select states,” the company said.

“The affected ingredient from our supplier is being indefinitely removed from our supply chain nationwide and will be replaced within 24 hours in select states.”

The FDA’s July 16 update identified 1,644 illnesses in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. Ninety-four people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported. Investigators focused on people who tested positive for Cyclospora and had recently eaten at Taco Bell. The agency traced the suspected shredded iceberg lettuce to one supplier based in Mexico.

Taco Bell said it acted before regulators issued a formal warning.

“While no official advisory has been issued, we believe public health is a shared responsibility among restaurants, their suppliers, and authorities, and we are proud to have consistently acted quickly and proactively to protect our guests,” the company said. “Taco Bell has taken precautionary action, and we encourage all relevant restaurants, retailers, and foodservice operators to do the same.”

We reported earlier… some locations have paused sales of lettuce, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo and guacamole. Health officials have advised customers in the affected states to avoid Taco Bell items containing shredded iceberg lettuce from Mexico.

Cyclospora can cause prolonged intestinal illness. Common symptoms include watery diarrhea, cramps, nausea, fatigue, appetite loss, bloating and weight loss. According to the FDA, symptoms may ease and later return.

The agency has not identified Taco Bell’s lettuce supplier. However, The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation, reported that the company is Taylor Farms.

The investigation remains active, and regulators are still trying to determine whether any suspect lettuce remains in stores, restaurants, retailers or distributors.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Taco Bell Pulls Fresh Ingredients as Human Feces-Linked Cyclospora Outbreak Sickens Thousands

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