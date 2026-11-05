Steven Ivory: The Day the People Took Back their Power

Following the November 3 midterms, the veteran columnist reflects on voter frustration, political change and why the work isn't finished.

Morning after brings unexpected elation – via eurAI

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*Because of the 2026 midterm election, a segment of the country is partying like it’s 2028, but there’s plenty of work to do.

*On the morning of November 4, 2026, for the first time in years, I woke up, reached for the TV remote, turned on the news, and felt good about what I saw. Well, not just good. Elated.

Before November 4th, I routinely turned on the news and braced myself for the worst. What’s it going to be today: a report on yet another champion-level of grift? A stupid threat to invade someplace more a hamlet than a country? Another press conference filled with miscellaneous insulting lies?

For years, a segment of the country lived each day overshadowed by the horrific reality of a government corrupt to its infected, inflamed marrow.

For millions of Americans, Tuesday, Election Day on November 3rd, came to be seen as something to anxiously look forward to, the light at the end of a dark, sludge-filled tunnel, the last ray of hope.

Americans celebrate historic Democratic midterm sweep – via eurAI

I’ll be honest: While hopeful, I was wary of hanging my joy entirely on the midterm elections because of rumors of planned fraud and talk of efforts to undermine an honest outcome. When TV political pundits and talking heads confidently spoke of the Blue Wave to come, I’d yell at the TV — stop talking so much about it; you’re giving opponents a reason to rise up.

On election night, I watched episodes of “Shark Tank” while keeping an eye on the election results. But I didn’t really have to watch—every Democratic victory across the country prompted friends to text me their jubilation at who won what.

By the end of the night, it was clear: the Democratic Party didn’t simply win big; its success was historic, an outright annihilation.

However, the wins mattered for more than just the triumphs. It was HOW the victory was achieved.

If we woke up one morning to learn that the Villain had gone—that he had been beamed up by Martians or had somehow simply disappeared—a part of the country would no doubt be dancing in the streets.

What made the midterm beating so stunning was that it was the citizens who made it happen. To hell with a deathwatch—it was we, the people, who said ENOUGH. We are done with the abject madness and have had it with the nation’s spirit being brazenly and blatantly bribed. We are sick, tired, and angry at feeling helpless in the face of rampant evil and degeneracy.

Voters from every sector say enough is enough – via eurAI

All power to the people once more – via eurAI

And it wasn’t just one section of the American public that made this happen. This was the result of people from all sectors, including liberals, conservatives, and everyone in between. People who said they had never voted for a Democrat in their lives voted D up and down the ballot.

It took sheer desperation to remind us of our inherent power as Americans. The people we elect are supposed to work for us and for the good of the country, not to facilitate the high crimes of an administration that essentially served one person and his vile ambitions. Some insist the midterms effectively marked the end of the so-called MAGA movement. The cornerstone of MAGA is racism, sexism, and religious prejudice, and those elements have been part of America’s fabric since its founding. An election doesn’t make them go away.

In any case, the Democratic midterm victory is being celebrated globally. Allies are saying, perhaps the U.S. hasn’t lost its marbles after all. We can party like it’s 2028 for a minute. However, in the words of the Isley Brothers, we’ve got “Work to do.”

At least for now, when I wake up, I feel good about reaching for the TV remote.

All power to the People.

Steven Ivory

Steven Ivory, a veteran journalist, essayist, and author, writes and discusses popular culture across platforms, including the Internet, TV, radio, documentaries, magazines, and newspapers. The Last Man on AOL is at [email protected].

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