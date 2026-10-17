Stephen A. Smith Dines with Trump, Raises HBCU Concerns at White House

The ESPN commentator joined Bill Maher and Kid Rock for dinner after months of public disagreements with the president.

Stephen A. Smith and Donald Trump – via eurAI

*After months of trading public insults with President Donald Trump, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith joined him for dinner at the White House Thursday night, alongside comedian Bill Maher and musician Kid Rock.

The unexpected gathering reportedly included discussions about Black women’s unemployment, funding for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and several contentious political issues.

According to the Washington Sun, Trump confirmed the dinner while speaking with reporters Friday, Oct. 16.

“The dinner last night with Kid Rock, Stephen A. and Bill Maher was great,” Trump said. “I think they had a good time.”

The White House dinner marked a striking turn in Smith’s relationship with Trump, bringing two outspoken critics face-to-face after months of public sparring.

🚨 NOW: Kid Rock reveals President Trump overnight hosted a dinner with BILL MAHER, STEPHEN A. SMITH and himself — and they ALL AGREED ON ONE THING… "Socialism and communism has no place to have a foothold in our government." "It was EPIC." That must’ve been INTERESTING 😅 The socialists have lost Maher and Stephen A. Smith! This is again how you know they have fallen off the deep end. There is no future in the Democrat Party for people who are not socialist. @KidRock — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2026

Stephen A. Smith Reportedly Raises HBCU Concerns

During a Friday appearance on Fox News, Kid Rock described the gathering as “epic,” saying the four men discussed subjects ranging from socialism to the war in Iran.

“Two Democrats, two Republicans sit down, break bread, have laughs, have tough conversations on a lot of the issues,” he said.

Of particular interest was Smith’s reported discussion about unemployment among Black women and financial support for HBCUs.

According to Kid Rock, Smith expressed concern that corporations had become reluctant to support historically Black institutions following the administration’s actions against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Kid Rock said he responded by emphasizing the importance of continued corporate donations to HBCUs.

Those details reflect Kid Rock’s account. Smith has not independently confirmed the specific exchange in the reporting reviewed.

From Public Insults to a White House Dinner

The meeting marked a notable change in the public relationship between Smith and Trump.

Earlier this year, Trump called the sports commentator an “arrogant fool” and a “low IQ individual” after Smith criticized his planned appearance at an NBA Finals game.

Smith fired back on his SiriusXM program, declaring that he would “smoke” Trump in a debate.

The ESPN personality has also publicly discussed the possibility of seeking the presidency in 2028.

Stephen A. Smith and Donald Trump – via eurAI

Will Smith Explain What Happened?

Smith indicated Friday that he planned to discuss the dinner on his Straight Shooter YouTube program.

His account could clarify whether the conversation about HBCU funding and Black women’s unemployment involved specific requests or commitments.

For now, the dinner illustrates how two outspoken public figures who have repeatedly criticized each other can still meet to discuss issues of national concern.

Whether those conversations lead to any concrete action remains unanswered.

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