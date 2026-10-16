Stephanie Mills Calls Lady Gaga a ‘Culture Vulture,’ Demands Apology Over Past Encounter

The Grammy-winning singer says Gaga's team demanded she delete photographs after an unpaid surprise performance that left her feeling disrespected.

Stephanie Mills on The Jason Lee Show/screenshot

*Grammy-winning singer Stephanie Mills says Lady Gaga owes her an apology for an encounter that left her feeling disrespected. Mills claims Gaga’s team demanded that she delete photographs before leaving a fashion shoot where she performed as a surprise guest.

During an appearance on BET’s “The Jason Lee Show,” Mills recalled agreeing to sing “Home” for Gaga, who reportedly admired the song. Mills initially resisted the invitation but eventually agreed after discussions with her managers.

“She didn’t smile. She didn’t do anything. She looked at me like I had two heads,” Mills said, describing Gaga’s reaction, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The singer said she received no monetary compensation for the performance. Instead, the arrangement included a professional photo shoot for Mills. But the situation reportedly took another uncomfortable turn when Mills and her party prepared to leave.

Lady Gaga at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Credit: Depositphotos)

“Before we left, they said, ‘You’ve got to delete all those pictures,’” Mills recalled of Gaga’s team. “We were at the elevator getting ready to leave and they came and they said, ‘Delete.’ And they did not let us leave until they saw every picture being deleted.”

The experience appears to have permanently changed how Mills views Gaga. “I had admiration for her. I don’t any longer, but I give everybody respect,” she said.

Mills also criticized Gaga’s professional associations, including her past collaboration with R. Kelly, while questioning her relationship with Black culture.

“That’s why I say she’s a culture vulture,” Mills declared, “because she was managed correctly by Black men. She did a song with R. Kelly.”

Mills didn’t say when the incident happened, but she’s clearly still holding on to it.

“I hope you watch and I hope you remember what you did. And I feel like you owe me an apology,” she said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Trump Turns on Hegseth: Nidal Hasan Execution Will NOT Be Livestreamed

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE