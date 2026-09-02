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Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson’s New Podcast Features Trafficking Survivor Dr. Sharron J. Brown | EUR EXCLUSIVE Clip

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Dating coach Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson
Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson/Photo Credit: Derek Blanks

*Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, relationship expert, bestselling author and love coach on OWN’s “Put a Ring on It: Cheatham,” is releasing a new episode of her podcast, “A Different Kinda Woman,” tonight at 7 p.m. ET on her YouTube channel.

Episode three, titled “The Voice They Tried to Take — Ambassador Dr. Sharron J. Brown,” features Dr. Sharron J. Brown, a human trafficking survivor. The conversation centers on the choices that helped Brown reclaim her voice after surviving trafficking and incarceration, and why she believes healing must happen before love enters the picture.

Our exclusive clip titled “Trapped at Magic City: A College Freshman’s Harrowing Story” offers a preview of Brown’s story ahead of tonight’s release. Watch the short preview below.

“A Different Kinda Woman” positions itself as a space built around the evolution of the modern woman, offering wisdom from mature women without superficial advice, per the news release.

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The official synopsis reads: “A Different Kinda Woman is a space focusing on the evolution of the modern woman, offering a sanctuary for meaningful conversations and the wisdom of mature women, free from superficial advice and influencer noise. A safe, sisterly place, where real talk heals, feminine power gets reclaimed, and we shed what’s not serving us anymore. Single, married, divorced, dating — doesn’t matter. You’re here to be seen, valued, and changed. No quick fixes. Just real breakthroughs.”  

Tonight’s episode marks the latest installment spotlighting candid conversations with women navigating recovery, relationships, and personal transformation. Tune in to the full episode via the clip below.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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