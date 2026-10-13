Soulja Boy Announces 2028 Presidential Run, Lays Out Campaign Priorities

The Atlanta rapper hopes to become the first hip-hop artist elected to the nation's highest office.

Credit Instagram @souljaboy

*Soulja Boy wants to trade the studio for the Oval Office.

The Atlanta rapper revealed on Instagram that he plans to run for president in 2028, VICE reports. He laid out his platform in the caption. A win would make him the first rapper to hold the job.

Hip-hop has flirted with the presidency before. Kanye West ran in 2020 and again in 2024. During his first bid, he split from Donald Trump and ran as an independent under the “Birthday Party.”

One of Soulja Boy’s priorities may surprise fans: technology and AI. Just last October, he blasted the wave of realistic AI videos flooding the internet. “What type of world are we living in for real, these videos is looking realer and realer by the day wtf,” he said.

Soulja Boy – via Depositphotos

Lately, fans mostly catch him on livestreams, a move Akademiks mocked in January. He argued that streaming strips artists of the aura that once surrounded them. “The internet removed all mystique from rappers,” Akademiks said. “U just as corny as the ppl u flexing on. U and ur audience the same.”

Soulja Boy clapped back with insults about the commentator’s weight and defended rappers who stream. “Talking ‘bout, all the rappers is lame ’cause they streaming and all that…” he said.

Now he’s aiming for a much bigger audience. In his announcement, he spelled out the issues he would tackle. “My focus is on four things: economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, education, and the future of technology and AI,” he wrote.

He also pitched the run as part of a bigger vision. “From music to business to technology, I’ve always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what’s possible,” he wrote. “Now I’m exploring what it means to bring that same vision to public service. The future starts with a conversation.”

Whether voters will buy in remains to be seen.

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