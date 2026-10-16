Slick Rick Warns of ‘Demons’ Threatening Hip-Hop

The rap legend praised hip-hop's cultural influence at New York Comic Con, while Nas celebrated sharing the stage with one of his heroes.

An Iced Out Slick Rick is featured in the Ice Cold exhibit at the American Museum of Natural History

*Hip-hop legend Slick Rick believes the culture has the power to shape future generations, but he’s concerned about evil forces threatening its growth.

During a New York Comic Con panel, the pioneering rapper warned about “demons” standing in the way without explaining exactly who or what he meant. The comments emerged during a discussion with Nas and comic book artist Sanford Greene about a Marvel and Mass Appeal collaboration. Chuck Creekmur covered the event for AllHipHop on October 9. The outlet revisited Rick’s remarks on October 12.

Rick described hip-hop’s influence across racial and generational lines before delivering his warning.

“I see it like a melting pot, you know? It’s the future of civilization,” he said. “To me, the youth, if you ask the youth of any color what’s the music they listen to, it’s going to come back to me and the clique over here, type of a thing.”

Slick Rick at the Fashion for Relief Show 2019 at the British Museum, London.

(Picture: Steve Vas/Featureflash/Depositphotos)

He continued, “So it’s the future. We just got to nurture it, make it well, feed the public, you know, fight these demons that’s trying to stop it from flourishing, growing like a seed.”

His commentary raised questions about whether Rick meant corporate interests, cultural exploitation or commercialization. However, he never identified any of those as the “demons” he referenced.

The panel also celebrated the collaboration bringing hip-hop artists into Marvel’s superhero universe. Nas expressed his admiration for Rick while thanking Greene for his artwork.

“And to be sitting here with one of my heroes, Slick Rick, is everything to me,” Nas said.

Greene explained how the rappers’ personalities influenced his character designs.

“And I started thinking about when I was designing both of your characters, I wanted to personify mysticism, carrying that regal type of character,” he said.

The Marvel and Mass Appeal project, “Legend Has It…,” also features Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Mobb Deep, Big L and De La Soul.

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