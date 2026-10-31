‘Sinners’ Comes to LA Museum: Sammie’s Guitar Takes Center Stage

Ryan Coogler's Oscar-winning film inspires a new exhibition exploring Black music, cultural history and the unforgettable Club Juke scene.

Michael B Jordan and Miles Caton in scene from ‘Sinners’ – Courtesy Warner Bros Pictures

*The music of Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster “Sinners” is getting a new stage, and this time, moviegoers can experience its cultural legacy beyond the big screen.

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A new exhibition at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles puts Sammie “Preacher Boy” Moore’s guitar at the center of an exploration of Black music and history, as reported by Blexmedia.

Titled “Sinners: Sounds That Summon,” the exhibition features original props, costumes and production materials from the Oscar-winning film.

Organized with Warner Bros. Archives and curated by Imani Y. Haynes, the exhibition explores how the movie’s unforgettable juke joint sequence connects to generations of Black musical traditions.

The free exhibition opened October 20 and runs through March 14, 2027.

Sammie ‘Preacher Boy’ Moore’s guitar scene from ‘Sinners’ – via screenshot

Sammie’s Guitar Takes Center Stage

The exhibition’s centerpiece is Sammie “Preacher Boy” Moore’s guitar, one of the most memorable objects from Coogler’s supernatural thriller.

Played by Miles Caton, Sammie possesses an extraordinary musical gift that connects the past, present and future while attracting dangerous supernatural forces to Club Juke.

Visitors can see the original Club Juke sign, along with costumes worn by Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers Smoke and Stack.

The collection offers a closer look at the production’s visual storytelling and its connection to Black cultural traditions.

“Sinners” received a record 16 Academy Award nominations and won four Oscars, including Best Actor for Jordan.

How Black Music Connects Generations

Haynes organized the exhibition around three themes: “Music Makes Sound,” “Music Makes Movement” and “Music Makes Worlds.”

Together, they examine how Black music preserves history, inspires dance and shapes cultural identity.

The exhibition also explores the Great Migration, tracing musical traditions from the Mississippi Delta to California.

That history connects the film’s fictional Mississippi juke joint to the communities and cultural movements that helped transform American music.

Rather than simply displaying Hollywood memorabilia, the museum invites visitors to consider the real experiences behind the film’s supernatural storytelling.

Sammie ‘Preacher Boy’ Moore’s guitar scene from ‘Sinners’ – via screenshot

Visitors Can Share Their Musical Memories

An interactive installation called “Sounds That Carry Us” encourages visitors to reflect on songs and sounds associated with joy, hope and community.

The experience echoes Club Juke’s role in “Sinners” as a gathering place where music offers freedom and connection despite dangers beyond its doors. Visitors can contribute their musical memories, making the exhibition a shared celebration of Black cultural expression.

“Sinners: Sounds That Summon” is on view at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles through March 14, 2027.

Admission is free.

For exhibition information and visitor details, visit the California African American Museum’s official exhibition page.

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