From basil seeds and green tea to circuit training, these everyday foods and exercises may offer benefits for blood pressure, skin health and strength.

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*Pears may have a slight advantage over apples when it comes to blood sugar control, thanks to their higher fiber content. But that’s just one of five everyday health tips that could make a difference in your wellness routine.

A new roundup from Health.com highlights simple dietary choices and exercises that may support heart health, skin appearance, and physical strength.

1. Choose pears for blood sugar support.

Pears have a lower glycemic index than apples, meaning they generally produce a smaller rise in blood sugar. One cup of pears contains approximately 4 grams of fiber, compared with 2.5 grams in apples.

Fiber slows digestion and sugar absorption, helping prevent sharp glucose spikes. However, both fruits remain nutritious choices, as EURweb previously reported when examining how apples affect blood sugar.

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2. Try basil seeds for heart health.

These tiny seeds resemble chia seeds and contain potassium, fiber, healthy fats and antioxidants. Potassium helps regulate blood pressure by counteracting sodium’s effects.

A 2022 study of 60 adults with elevated cholesterol examined the effects of daily basil seed consumption. Although researchers reported cardiovascular benefits, evidence that basil seeds reliably lower blood pressure remains limited.

3. Drink green tea for healthier skin.

Green tea contains antioxidants that help combat inflammation associated with skin aging.

One study found that drinking three cups daily for two weeks increased antioxidant activity in participants’ skin by 29%. That finding suggests potential protection against oxidative damage, although it doesn’t establish that green tea visibly reduces wrinkles.

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4. Combine cardio and strength exercises.

Circuit training alternates cardiovascular activity with resistance exercises, allowing brief recovery periods between movements.

An August 2026 research analysis found promising reductions in blood pressure with circuit training. However, researchers cautioned that evidence showing it is superior to other exercise methods remains uncertain.

Walking, cycling and strength training can also support cardiovascular health.

5. Strengthen your core with planks.

Planks engage muscles that stabilize the spine and support posture, balance and everyday movement.

Traditional forearm planks challenge the abdominal muscles, while side planks emphasize the obliques. Wall planks provide an easier alternative for beginners.

The takeaway: Small, consistent changes can support overall wellness, but these habits complement, not replace, prescribed medical treatment.

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