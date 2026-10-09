Hot Boy! FOX 5 Atlanta Meteorologist Marquise Meda Goes Viral for His Looks

Marquise Meda – via Instagram

*Marquise Meda is making waves at FOX 5 Atlanta, and viewers aren’t talking only about the weather.

The 31-year-old meteorologist has drawn attention on social media after clips of his forecasts circulated online, prompting playful reactions from viewers who admit they’re having trouble concentrating on the weather maps.

According to the Daily Mail’s reporting on Meda’s viral popularity, videos featuring Meda have attracted more than 600,000 views across Facebook and TikTok.

One viewer joked, “I have no idea what city or state this is; my eyes never made it to the map.”

Another commented, “Sir, they aren’t paying attention to the map, because you are the ‘storm.'”

Marquise Meda – via Instagram

Marquise Meda’s Weather Forecasts Attract Attention

The online attention follows Meda’s move from WESH 2 in Orlando, Florida, to FOX 5 Atlanta in August 2026.

His appearance has become a recurring subject in reactions to his broadcasts.

“I watched the whole forecast and still have no idea what the hell it was about,” another viewer wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

Outside the studio, Meda shares fitness content on social media, including strength-training workouts targeting different muscle groups.

But his career in meteorology began long before his recent viral moment.

From Military Weather Forecasting to Television

Meda previously served as a combat weather forecaster in the U.S. Air Force, experience that preceded his work in television meteorology.

His broadcasting résumé includes WNCT in North Carolina, The Weather Channel and WESH 2 in Orlando.

His former station, WESH 2, has highlighted his military forecasting experience and atmospheric science education.

The move to FOX 5 also marked a return to Georgia, where Meda had previously worked in weather broadcasting.

Announcing the transition on Facebook in August, Meda wrote, “Thrilled to be back in the Peach State of Georgia, joining an incredible group of meteorologists for the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team.”

Marquise Meda – via Instagram

The Meteorologist Behind the Viral Moment

Meda’s role on the FOX 5 Atlanta‘s weather team places him before viewers seeking information about local conditions.

His sudden social-media popularity has also introduced him to audiences outside the station’s usual viewing area.

The contrast is what makes the story stand out: while online commenters are focused on his appearance, Meda brings military forecasting experience and a lengthy broadcasting background to the weather desk.

For viewers following his forecasts, the challenge may be remembering what the weather report actually said.

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