‘Sicario 3’ Reunites Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin

The crime thriller franchise is moving forward with its original stars, a new director and a reported early 2027 production start.

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*Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro, and Josh Brolin are reuniting for “Sicario 3,” bringing the original trio back together more than a decade after the first film. The third installment is moving forward under director Padraic McKinley, with filming reportedly planned for early 2027.

According to TheWrap, Black Label Media and Thunder Road are developing the sequel, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. The producers plan to shop the project to potential studios. No distributor, plot details or release date have been announced.

Brolin recently discussed the reunion in an interview with ScreenRant. He said the project remains “in the notes process,” with the creative team “still working on it.”

“We adore each other, and we’ve all worked together before. Benicio and I, this will be our sixth film together. It’s fantastic [to work with Emily again]. I just sent her a little voice memo yesterday, and I just adore her, I adore her. I think the work right now has reached a level that’s just untouchable,” Brolin said.

The original “Sicario,” directed by Denis Villeneuve and released in 2015, followed FBI agent Kate Macer (Blunt). She joins a government operation targeting Mexican drug cartels alongside Alejandro Gillick (Del Toro) and Matt Graver (Brolin).

The film earned three Academy Award nominations, including Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Sound Editing. According to Box Office Mojo, it grossed $84,997,446 worldwide against a reported $30 million production budget.

The 2018 sequel, “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” brought back Del Toro and Brolin but did not feature Blunt. Directed by Stefano Sollima, it earned $75,837,743 worldwide against a reported $35 million budget. Together, the two films generated approximately $160.8 million in global ticket sales.

Taylor Sheridan wrote both movies, but reports have differed over his involvement in the third. Earlier coverage said Sheridan wrote another screenplay, while newer reporting identifies Knight as the writer. The extent of Sheridan’s involvement remains unclear.

EURweb previously covered the franchise through an exclusive interview with Daniel Kaluuya for the original film and a review of the 2018 sequel. With the original stars returning and a new creative team taking shape, “Sicario 3” is moving closer to production. Its story and theatrical release plans remain under wraps.

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