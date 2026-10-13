Shamea Morton Gave Her $9 Million Atlanta Mansion a $1.5 Million Glow-Up

The RHOA star's massive Sterling Hall already had elevators and crystal chandeliers. Her latest luxury renovation reportedly cost another $1.5 million.

Shamea Morton gives a tour of her bedroom in her home Photo Bravo

*“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Shamea Morton Mwangi has reportedly poured $1.5 million into renovating Sterling Hall, the sprawling Atlanta mansion that became almost as memorable as its owner when she stepped into her full-time RHOA role.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Morton’s renovation brought custom furniture, a pink-and-white lounge and other luxe touches to the roughly 20,000-square-foot Kingswood property. One particularly on-brand flourish: Versace wallpaper.

That last detail won’t surprise viewers who got the grand tour before the WSJ came calling.

Shamea Went ‘Versace All the Way to the Ceiling’

Morton opened Sterling Hall to Bravo in 2025, showing viewers the $9 million home she shares with husband Gerald Mwangi and their daughters, Shya and Shiloh.

The numbers are serious even by Housewives standards. Bravo places the mansion at 21,439 square feet, while People reported eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two elevators. Its more extravagant features include marble floors, Baccarat and Swarovski crystal chandeliers, antique European fireplaces, a wine cellar, swimming pool and a theater modeled after Atlanta’s famed Fox Theatre.

In the primary bedroom, Morton showed off a custom headboard bearing her and Gerald’s initials and explained exactly how far she took the designer treatment: “Versace all the way to the ceiling.”

Even Her Closet Needed an Upgrade

Sterling Hall’s excess also comes with some Shamea-style humor.

During her Bravo tour, Morton revealed that Gerald once committed an apparently unforgivable luxury-home offense: his closet was larger than hers.

“Can you believe his closet was bigger than mine?” she said. “No, that’s not gonna work.”

So they expanded hers.

The finished closet is reached by a pneumatic elevator and contains white shelving, glass display cases, a jewelry island and designer pieces from labels including Hermès, Balmain and Alexander McQueen.

People previously reported that more than $1 million had been spent furnishing Sterling Hall, a figure separate from the newly reported $1.5 million renovation cost.

Sterling Hall Became Part of Shamea’s RHOA Arrival

The timing helps explain why the house has become more than expensive real estate.

Morton had been part of the RHOA universe for years before finally becoming a full-time Housewife in Season 16. Her lavish lifestyle became part of that introduction, with Sterling Hall prominently featured as cameras followed her family life.

Bravo’s coverage describes Morton as an entertainment multi-hyphenate whose work has included radio, acting, singing and dancing, while Gerald works in the HVAC business. Morton has nevertheless said that her greatest measure of success isn’t the mansion.

“I think my biggest success and accomplishment is having a beautiful family,” she told Bravo.

‘Real Housewives’ star Shamea Morton added luxe touches like Versace wallpaper, custom furniture and a pink-and-white lounge to her 20,000-square-foot Kingswood house. https://t.co/jVDeEScDs5 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 13, 2026

A Mansion Built for Shamea’s Personality

That makes Sterling Hall’s appeal less about any single chandelier, elevator or designer wall covering than the way Morton has personalized a house already operating on a spectacular scale.

There is a model-train room her daughters enjoy, a closet enlarged because she refused to let Gerald win that particular square-footage battle, a bedroom carrying the couple’s initials and enough Versace overhead to make sure nobody mistakes the room for minimalist chic.

Now a reported $1.5 million renovation has put Sterling Hall in the national luxury-real-estate spotlight.

For a Housewife who spent years appearing around the franchise before finally holding a peach full time, her house certainly knows how to make an entrance.

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