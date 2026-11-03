We Don’t Fake It: Shahar Isaac & Paras Patel Get Raw About Brawling on ‘The Chosen’ (and Healing With Taco Bell)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QetABuNxsz8

*When the cameras roll on The Chosen, nothing is faked, and Shahar Isaac and Paras Patel have the emotional hangover to prove it.

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Season six starts streaming November 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Chosen’s Isaac and Patel on fighting for real, staying in the darkness, and their last-24-hour plans.

Shahar Isaac: We became very good friends, and that’s not contradictory to the story. We were close throughout. What I learned is that when you get into a conflict on camera, it feels very real inside. Then you feel like you’ve done something wrong to your friend. We actually go for it. We had one day of very physical work, all day, and I remember finishing and feeling awful, because it goes very deep. Everything on The Chosen plays for real. We don’t fake or pretend anything. So there’s a lingering aspect to that.

The Chosen

EURweb: In the first three minutes of meeting you today, I felt your authenticity and your energy. I can see how that sticks with you. How do you decompress at the end of the day?

Paras Patel: After the scene he’s talking about, we went to dinner and decompressed that way. We’re such a family unit, so we like to spend time together and get out of it. We love karaoke and board game nights.

EURweb: What’s the karaoke song?

Shahar Isaac: “Beauty and the Beast.”

EURweb: That’s a good one.

Shahar Isaac: Give George a karaoke mic and you’ll see Gaston.

Paras Patel: Him and Noah.

Shahar Isaac: But the truth is, this is one of the privileges of working on location. Everyone is like family, and you can dive into the environment and stay in it. There’s nothing wrong with that. When we had dark moments for weeks and weeks, I don’t think it’s the worst thing to go home and stay in that darkness a little. You’re going to experience this once in your life. There’s only one time to film it, so why not stay in it, protected with each other in a very safe environment? It’s not about trying to get out of it. It’s about deepening into it, so we can go deeper the next day when we tell the story.

The Chosen Amazon Prime Video 2026

EURweb: If you had 24 hours left on this earth, what three things would you do, and why?

Shahar Isaac: I don’t think we’re allowed to say all of that on camera. (laughs) Honestly, I’d spend the time with the people we love: family, friends, the people you work with. There’s nothing more important. Nothing material, nothing external, only the people in our lives. That’s the only thing that really matters.

Paras Patel: I’d do that, and eat Taco Bell. The Mexican Pizza.

Shahar Isaac: I don’t think I’ve ever eaten Taco Bell.

Paras Patel: Then that’s where we have to go. With fire sauce.

EURweb: That’s your next family outing with the cast.

Paras Patel: Next family dinner.

Review: The Chosen wins you over by treating every moment like it matters, from the biggest turning points to the smallest glances. The performances never feel staged. They feel lived in, and the ensemble plays off each other with the ease of people who truly know one another. Season 6 raises the stakes, and the cast’s commitment keeps the drama grounded instead of grand for its own sake. It’s a series where the relationships carry the weight, and that is why it keeps pulling in new viewers.

The Chosen Paras Patel & Shahar Isaac

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 Trailer Reveals Jesus’ Final Hours Before Crucifixion

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