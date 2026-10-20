‘The Chosen’ Season 6 Trailer Reveals Jesus’ Final Hours Before Crucifixion

Jonathan Roumie returns as Jesus when the biblical drama premieres November 15 on Prime Video, ahead of a theatrical finale in March 2027.

Jonathan Roumie (Jesus) in The Chosen Season 5

*Prime Video and 5&2 Studios have released the official trailer for Season 6 of “The Chosen,” which follows the final hours of Jesus’ life. The biblical drama returns Nov. 15, with Jonathan Roumie back in the lead role.

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The new season covers a short but pivotal stretch of the biblical story: Jesus’ last day before the crucifixion. It tells that story from several angles. His followers brace for the loss of their teacher, while religious leaders and Roman officials push back against his growing influence.

The official trailer teases rising conflict, betrayal, and suffering on the road to the cross. It also shows how those closest to Jesus react as his death draws near. The story plays out under Roman rule in first-century Israel.

Roumie leads a returning cast that includes Shahar Isaac as Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, and Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene. Noah James returns as Andrew, George H. Xanthis plays John, and Luke Dimyan plays Judas.

Vanessa Benavente appears as Mother Mary, and Richard Fancy plays Caiaphas. Paul Ben-Victor portrays King Herod, while Andrew James Allen takes on Pontius Pilate.

Season 6 kicks off the end of the series. Creator Dallas Jenkins has planned seven seasons, with the final chapter centered on the resurrection. The finale won’t air on Prime Video. Instead, it arrives in theaters as a standalone film on March 12, 2027.

Season 6 will stream in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa. The first five seasons are available on Prime Video.

Watch the official Season 6 trailer below.

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