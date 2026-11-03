Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Academy Closing Amid Enrollment Collapse

The board voted unanimously to shut the Des Moines school, citing low enrollment, finances and academic struggles.

(L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara at the 24th Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, CA. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Why Not You Academy, the charter school named after Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation, is closing its doors. The academy’s board voted unanimously in November to shut it down, MyNorthwest reports.

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The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and the singer donated $1.65 million to the Des Moines, Washington, school in 2020 through their foundation. The school subsequently changed its name from Cascade Midway Academy. The couple had no role in daily operations, though they visited the campus and are listed as investors on its website.

Low enrollment sealed its fate. Why Not You Academy opened in 2021 and once served nearly 200 students. Last fall it counted 65, with only nine freshmen. Board members called it “chronically and significantly under-enrolled” and “not financially or operationally viable,” The Seattle Times reports.

Academics lagged too, with fewer than three in 10 students testing at grade level in English language arts and roughly six in 10 graduating on time.

The turmoil dates back to 2024, when staff and students left in droves amid complaints of a hostile, disorganized campus. Departing employees said uncertified staff were leading classes, and the school shortchanged students with disabilities. Former CEO Abigail O’Neal acknowledged the special education complaints and said those students later received compensatory services. She disputed the other allegations, saying the staff who left did not share the school’s vision, The Seattle Times reported.

The state had put the academy on a corrective action plan, and the Washington State Charter School Commission raised alarms over money and enrollment.

Marcus Harden, who heads the commission and once led the academy on an interim basis, credited the board with working “tirelessly.”

While not ideal, this is the promise of the high accountability and high support model of charter schools, and we’re proud of the choices that community, students, and board have made since WNYA was opened during COVID,” he said.

The school is helping everyone move on. Staff get job-search help, and those in good standing will see bigger year-end bonuses. Families can drop into sessions every other week for help picking a new school. Seniors will still graduate.

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