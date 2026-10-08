Raven-Symoné Regrets Teen Breast Reduction

Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday (via Instagram)

*Raven-Symoné wishes she had waited before having breast reduction surgery at age 15.

“I should have gotten it done after puberty,” the 40-year-old actress said on a recent episode of the “Allure Perspectives” podcast, according to Entertainment Tonight. “And a lot of other things should have happened, but it was very hastily done. Very well done, I mean, they still look good. But it was hastily done, and I wish I was stronger to say no.”

The “That’s So Raven” star has said adults in her life pushed for the procedure, including her father and former manager, Christopher Pearman.

“My dad suggested strongly that I should get my breasts reduced. And he was like, ‘So you don’t feel bad, is there anything that you want?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?’ And so, I got a twofer,” she said on “The Best Podcast Ever” in August 2023, per USA Today.

Raven-Symoné (Getty)

She told a similar story in December 2024 on “Tea Time”, the podcast she hosts with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. Raven explained that she was told to get the reduction “in order to get a show,” she said. She agreed, as long as she could also get liposuction.

“I was like, ‘If you’re going to take my boobs out, I want lipo. One for one, bro. Let’s go,'” she said.

In the 2023 interview, she revealed that she suffered a seizure after the first surgery. “That first one I had, I actually had a seizure when I woke up from the surgery, and I remember waking up and seeing everything,” she said.

“The recovery was a little painful. I still have scar tissue to this day. I gained weight after and had to go back for a little bit more out because they were still too big,” she added.

Neither operation stopped the body shaming online. “I still got reamed through social media because I wasn’t as skinny as everybody else, and they still called me fat,” she said. “So it’s like, you get that done, and it’s still not what everybody wanted to see.”

Now, the actress believes she was “too young” to make that choice.

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