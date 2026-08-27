Raquel Lee Reached Confidential Settlement with Mark Curry Years Before Filing Disney Lawsuit

Raquel Lee Bolleau Blasts Quiet on Set Docuseries/YouTube screenshot

*Former Disney Channel star Raquel Lee Bolleau is suing The Walt Disney Company, alleging she was sexually assaulted as a 14-year-old cast member during the 2001 production of “The Poof Point.” But newly surfaced details reveal she resolved a separate legal matter involving one of her castmates over a decade ago.

Lee quietly reached a confidential settlement in 2015 with actor Mark Curry, who portrayed her father on the show, TMZ reports. Civil rights attorney Gloria Allred handled the agreement on Lee’s behalf. What prompted the settlement remains unclear, as its details were never made public.

That resolved matter has nothing to do with the new legal battle with Disney. Lee alleges the studio failed to protect her from sexual assault during filming. This case is not related to the Curry settlement and involves an unnamed Disney staffer.

Mark Curry/YouTube screenshot

Lee’s complaint paints a disturbing picture. She says the employee plied her with alcohol before raping her on separate occasions inside a hotel room in Salt Lake City, where the production had put up its cast and crew. The abuse didn’t stop there, Lee claims — it continued during a return flight to California once shooting concluded.

She also alleges a broader pattern of misconduct unfolded in plain sight, with the man cracking lewd jokes on set even as other crew members looked on. Compounding matters, Lee says, Disney representatives actively encouraged her to “bond” with the man, all while her guardian’s access to her was limited for large portions of each workday.

Warning signs were reportedly hard to miss. Lee’s suit describes her looking visibly unwell and intoxicated at times, even throwing up during production, without any intervention from the studio. She claims that instead of investigating, Disney executives held her responsible for when she started acting differently on set.

Lee says the ordeal derailed her acting career and left her carrying emotional and psychological damage for years afterward.

The lawsuit accuses Disney of negligence for failing to protect a minor under its supervision. Lee is seeking unspecified damages.

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