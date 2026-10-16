Raheem DeVaughn Takes Over Late-Night Radio With New Urban One Show ‘The Garden of Love’

Raheem DeVaughn arriving at the BET Awards 2009 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on June 28, 2009

©2008 Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo

*Raheem DeVaughn is bringing his love songs to late-night radio. The Grammy winner now hosts “The Garden of Love,” a new evening show from Urban One, Inside Radio reports.

For DeVaughn, the gig marks the next step in a growing radio career. “Grateful to everyone who has supported my radio journey! This new chapter with Urban One is about building a new nighttime syndicated tradition and truly something special for the listeners,” he said.

Colby Tyner, senior vice president of programming at Radio One and Reach Media, believes DeVaughn is a natural fit. “Raheem DeVaughn brings an incredible passion for R&B and a natural ability to connect with people,” Tyner said.

Fans call the singer “The Love King of R&B & Soul,” and his track record backs it up. The platinum seller’s 20-year catalog includes 12 studio albums and 21 singles. Three of his singles have landed in the adult R&B top 10, and five of his albums did the same on the R&B chart.

Tyner said the show carries that bond with fans into the evening hours. “With ‘The Garden of Love,’ we’re bringing that connection to nighttime radio through great music and meaningful conversations about love, relationships and life. We want listeners to have a place to unwind, feel heard and end their day with Raheem,” he said.

Away from the mic, DeVaughn runs the LoveLife Foundation, a nonprofit focused on wellness for communities of color. In 2023, he received the Presidential Volunteer Award. Washington, D.C., has also handed him the key to the city. He sang at the White House for Juneteenth in 2024, joining Kirk Franklin, Charlie Wilson and Patti LaBelle.

Listeners can catch the five-hour show Sunday through Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. It launched Oct. 12 and reaches five markets. Atlanta fans can tune in on Majic 107.5/97.5 WAMJ, while Baltimore has it on Magic 95.9 WWIN-FM. It also airs on Kiss 99.3/105.7 WKJS in Richmond, Virginia, Classix 107.9 WPPZ in Philadelphia, and Majic 102.3 WMMJ in Washington, D.C.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Trump Turns on Hegseth: Nidal Hasan Execution Will NOT Be Livestreamed

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE