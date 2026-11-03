Paris Jackson Asks Court to Order $600 Million Payout to Trust for Michael Jackson’s Children

The estate says an ongoing IRS fight must be resolved before the trusts can be fully funded.

Paris Jackson arrives at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023 held at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Depositphotos)

*Paris Jackson says the trust her father created for his children remains empty, and she wants a court to order the estate to fund it.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

“More than seventeen years after his passing, Michael Jackson’s family trust remains unfunded,” reads the petition she filed Oct. 29, according to PEOPLE. Paris, 28, is asking a Los Angeles judge to order the estate to transfer $600 million into the Michael Jackson Family Trust. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

The trust is meant to support Paris and her brothers, Prince and Bigi. Her legal team argues that the estate has enough money to make a partial transfer now. A December 2024 accounting listed about $850 million in cash and similar assets. After accounting for potential debts, Paris estimates that roughly $600 million is available.

The estate disputes that assessment, citing unresolved legal matters, including a $700 million tax and penalty claim from the IRS.

“The Estate was able to secure a ruling to significantly reduce that amount, but the matter has not been settled and could still change,” the estate said.

Michael Jackson accepts an award from CBS and The Guinness Book of World Records celebrating “Thriller” as the largest-selling album of all time (25 million) February 7, 1984 at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Natural History in New York City. (Photo by Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images)

The financial dispute extends beyond the trust itself. Paris also accuses the estate of cutting her financial support by millions of dollars after she began questioning its management. The estate rejected that allegation as “a complete fabrication,” saying the children have already received more than $200 million in benefits.

It also cited a provision in Michael Jackson’s will: “None of his children receive a distribution until they are in their 30s.”

Paris’ spokesperson pushed back, directing criticism at estate executor John Branca.

“The Estate is once again deflecting from its own incompetence,” the spokesperson said. “Paris called for the trust to be partially funded, something Mr. Branca had the ability and obligation to do long ago. After years of delay, Paris had no choice but to step in herself.”

Branca has helped oversee the estate since Michael Jackson died in 2009. His fellow executor, John McClain, passed away in May. Paris argues that leaving the trust unfunded forces the siblings to depend on Branca’s decisions about their money.

Under the trust’s terms, the siblings were to receive income beginning at age 21, followed by portions of the principal at ages 30, 35 and 40.

The latest dispute follows another court victory for Paris. In May, she won a ruling ordering outside law firms to return $625,000 in bonuses the estate paid in 2018.

Paris and Prince and their father Michael Jackson – Getty

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jemele Hill: ‘White Women Do Not Own Blonde Hair’ | WATCH

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE