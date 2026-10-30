That ‘OpenAI AdsGPT’ TestFlight Invite Is Back — With Another Developer Name

Weeks after EURweb documented an unsolicited TestFlight invitation that went dead, another has arrived carrying the same app name but a different developer.

EURweb received an unsolicited TestFlight invitation for an OpenAI-branded advertising app – via eurAI

*Less than a month after an unsolicited “OpenAI AdsGPT Campaign AI” TestFlight invitation landed in EURweb‘s inbox and subsequently went dead, another one has arrived.

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The app name is the same. The developer name isn’t.

The new Apple TestFlight invitation identifies AdsGPT Business Ads Manager Platform OpCo, LLC as the developer and invites EURweb to test an iOS app called “OpenAI AdsGPT Campaign AI.”

That adds another name to a growing list associated with closely similar invitations — but it does not, by itself, establish who ultimately operates the apps or whether they are affiliated with OpenAI.

The repeated use of the same OpenAI-branded app name alongside changing developer identities raises questions about who is behind the invitations and why the campaign continues to circulate through Apple’s TestFlight system.

Another OpenAI AdsGPT invitation, another developer identity – via eurAI

EURweb Received a Similar Invite in September

As EURweb reported in September, an earlier invitation for “OpenAI AdsGPT Campaign AI” identified AdsGPT MediaStack Platform OpCo, LLC as its developer. When EURweb later followed the TestFlight invitation, it had become revoked or invalid.

That earlier investigation also uncovered similar invitations carrying other AdsGPT developer names, including AdsGPT ROASMax Platform OpCo, LLC and AdsGPT MediaMax Platform OpCo, LLC.

Now there’s Business Ads Manager.

Independent public archives provide more examples. A September invitation preserved by the Debian mailing-list archive names AdsGPT CampaignSync Platform OpCo, LLC as developer of “OpenAI AdsGPT Campaign AI.” Another archived invitation uses AdsGPT AdGrowth Platform OpCo, LLC.

The evidence shows the same app branding appearing alongside multiple developer identities. It does not establish that all those entities have the same owner or operator.

OpenAI Really Does Have an Ads Manager

There’s an important wrinkle that makes the invitations potentially more confusing: OpenAI now has a real advertising platform.

OpenAI’s official advertising site directs advertisers to OpenAI Ads Manager, its web-based platform for creating and managing advertising campaigns. OpenAI has also introduced AI-powered tools that can help advertisers build campaigns using natural-language instructions and analyze performance.

EURweb found no official OpenAI documentation identifying “OpenAI AdsGPT Campaign AI” or the AdsGPT OpCo developer names as OpenAI products or entities.

That isn’t the same as an explicit denial from OpenAI, but it creates a crucial distinction for anyone receiving one of these invitations: OpenAI’s documented advertising platform is Ads Manager.

A Real TestFlight Invite Doesn’t Prove OpenAI Made the App

Apple’s TestFlight system is legitimate, but receiving an invitation through it does not establish that a recognizable company named in an app’s title developed or endorsed the beta.

Apple says developers can invite external users to test beta apps through TestFlight. Developers also provide information about their beta apps for testers. In other words, Apple’s infrastructure can be authentic while questions remain about the identity or affiliation represented by an individual beta app.

A legitimate TestFlight platform, OpenAI branding and a $200 ad-credit pitch created a convincing mix of real and questionable signals – via eurAI

Same App Name, Another Developer Name

For EURweb, the newest invitation changes the story from a one-time curiosity into a recurring pattern worth documenting.

The September invitation named MediaStack. Other publicly preserved examples name CampaignSync and AdGrowth. The latest invitation delivered directly to EURweb names Business Ads Manager.

What remains unverified is just as important as what we’ve established. EURweb has not determined that the app contains malware, steals credentials or constitutes a phishing operation. Nor has EURweb established that one person or company controls every AdsGPT entity appearing in these invitations.

But after receiving another unsolicited invitation carrying the same OpenAI-branded app name and yet another developer identity, the central question from September remains unanswered: Who exactly is behind “OpenAI AdsGPT Campaign AI”?

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