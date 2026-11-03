Netflix’s ‘One Last Order’ Trailer Celebrates a Beloved Drive-Thru Worker’s Final Shift After 37 Years

The award-winning short documentary follows Sighle Williams as her Gainesville town turns her last day into a farewell to remember.

Sighle Williams/YouTube screenshot

*Netflix dropped the first trailer for “One Last Order,” a short documentary about a beloved Florida drive-thru worker’s final shift.

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The documentary centers on Sighle Williams (pronounced “Sheila”), who spent 37 years taking orders at Mac’s Drive-Thru in Gainesville, Florida. Regulars knew her for her warmth and for remembering their order before they reached the window.

Here is Netflix’s official synopsis: “After 37 years of turning orders at a Florida drive-thru into moments of kindness, Sighle Williams expects a quiet farewell. Instead, when the owner announces every dollar earned that day goes straight to Sighle, her town turns her final shift into an unforgettable send-off.”

The trailer has drawn an emotional response online, and the film looks set to leave plenty of viewers reaching for tissues.

Sighle Williams/YouTube screenshot

Lauren DeFilippo and Sam Soko directed the documentary and shared their thoughts on Williams with Deadline when Netflix.

“Sighle remembered every order and every smile. Now we get to celebrate her, and all the other Sighles out there who make an ordinary day feel a little brighter,” DeFilippo and Soko said.

They added, “This film is a love letter to everyday kindness and the people who make ordinary places extraordinary. We’re thrilled Netflix is sharing it with you, too.”

Netflix acquired the film after a strong festival run. “One Last Order” won Best Documentary and the Audience Award at the 2026 Aspen Shortsfest. Audiences also honored it at the Miami Film Festival and the Nantucket Film Festival.

Insignia Films and LBx Africa produced “One Last Order” in association with The Harnisch Foundation. Ruth Ann Harnisch, Sam Bisbee, Ron DeFilippo, Bramwel Iro and Stephen Ives serve as executive producers.

“One Last Order” begins streaming on Netflix on Nov. 24. Watch the trailer below.

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