Netflix Unveils Trailer For ‘Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly’ | WATCH

Credit: Netflix

*Netflix is taking viewers behind one of the most controversial moments of the 2024 Olympics with the new documentary “Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly.”

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The trailer offers a closer look at Rachael “Raygun” Gunn’s Olympic experience, the backlash surrounding her performance, and the cheating scandal that followed. The documentary, part of Netflix’s “Untold” sports series, premieres Sept. 1 and follows Gunn as she navigates the aftermath of her Olympic debut in breaking.

Gunn competed at the 2024 Paris Games on Aug. 9 at Place de la Concorde, facing competitors from the United States, France and Lithuania across three rounds. She did not earn any points, but her performance quickly became a global sensation as clips of her routines spread online.

The attention was not what Gunn had expected.

“Right before the Olympics, I went to my therapist, panicked,” Gunn says in the trailer. “She was like, ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ ‘The whole world could laugh at me!’”

Her kangaroo-inspired moves became the subject of memes and widespread criticism, while questions were raised about how she had qualified for the Olympic competition. A petition calling for an investigation into her selection collected more than 55,000 signatures before it was removed.

The trailer includes footage from a viral video posted by YouTuber @thedadadvocate.

“What you might not know is this breakdancing is actually one of the lesser of Rachel’s crimes,” the YouTuber says. “Because Rachel Gunn basically cheated her way into the Olympics by stepping on the backs of more talented but underprivileged minorities and by receiving potent and blatantly biased benefits from her husband, the coach of the Australian break dancing team.”

The Australian Olympic Committee said Gunn had been selected through a “transparent and independent qualification event and nomination process.”

The documentary also revisits Gunn’s response to the backlash. In 2024, she said she had worked extensively to prepare for the Olympics and did not expect her performance to generate so much hostility.

“I went out there, and I had fun,” Gunn said. “I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics, and I gave my all. Truly.”

“Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly” premieres Sept. 1 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

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