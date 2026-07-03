Najee Ali on Saint Mary’s Leadership Change: ‘Actions Have Consequences

The Project Islamic Hope director says the former Saint Mary's Academy leader's departure brings accountability after the controversy involving student A'Shari Hobbs.

Dr. Brandi Odom Lucas

The following statement was released by Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, and reflects his views.

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*”Dr. Brandi Odom-Lucas is no longer serving as Head of School at Saint Mary’s Academy (in Inglewood, CA). For many in our community, her departure marks the end of a chapter defined by the controversial decision to bar A’Shari Hobbs from participating in her senior activities, including prom and graduation, over statements allegedly made by A’Shari’s mother.

In my view, that decision was unfair, unnecessarily punitive, and reflected poor judgment. Rather than supporting a student who had worked hard to reach graduation, Dr. Odom-Lucas chose a course of action many believed was vindictive rather than compassionate.

The controversy also contributed to the departure of one of the school’s highly respected track coaches.

When A’Shari needed her community most, the village stepped up.

A’Shari Hobbs (graduation)

Tammi Mac of KJLH, Jonathan Moseley Sr. of the National Action Network, Lynn Patterson of Project Islamic Hope, Dr. Robert Sausedo of Community Build, and many other community leaders and organizations came together to host a graduation celebration honoring A’Shari’s accomplishments and ensuring she received the recognition she had earned. We did what many believe the school’s leadership should have done from the beginning—celebrate a young Black woman who worked hard to reach this milestone.

Today, A’Shari Hobbs is moving forward with her future. She will attend Chicago State University on a track scholarship, and her story stands as one of perseverance, resilience and the power of community support.

As for Dr. Odom-Lucas, she is no longer leading Saint Mary’s Academy. Many in the community view her departure as a measure of accountability and believe actions have consequences.

As A’Shari Hobbs is on her way to Chicago State University. Dr Brandi Odom-Lucas is on her way to the unemployment line.”

Najee Ali – via Project Islamic Hope

Najee Ali

Director, Project Islamic Hope

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MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: School Admits A’Shari Hobbs Did Nothing Wrong — Then Punished Her Anyway

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