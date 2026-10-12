Girl, 12, Dies After Milkshake Made in Unwashed Blender

A London coroner confirmed that hazelnut residue caused Mia Shay St Hilaire's fatal allergic reaction. Her parents now want restaurants to display separate allergy-safety ratings.

Mia Shay St Hilaire/screenshot

*The parents of a 12-year-old London girl who died from an allergic reaction want restaurants across Britain to display a dedicated allergy-safety rating.

Adrian St Hilaire and Chanel Spence lost their 12-year-old daughter, Mia Shay St Hilaire, in August 2023 after she drank a milkshake contaminated with hazelnuts. An inquest on Oct. 8, 2026, confirmed that the blender used to prepare her drink had not been cleaned properly.

“We want to make sure that change is Mia’s legacy so that we can help to save lives in the future,” the couple said.

According to PEOPLE, Mia had visited Pop Inn Cafe in Bermondsey with her aunt and sister. Although she had a hazelnut allergy, she ordered a milkshake. Security footage showed cafe operator Baris Yucel preparing her drink in a blender previously used for a hazelnut-containing order, without cleaning it first.

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Assistant coroner Briony Ballard determined that hazelnut residue left in the blender triggered a severe, fatal allergic reaction. Mia collapsed after returning to her aunt’s home. She was rushed to Evelina London Children’s Hospital, where doctors were unable to save her.

A food safety investigation led to criminal charges against Yucel. In January 2025, he pleaded guilty to six offenses, including serving a drink contaminated with an allergen and failing to display allergen information for customers. According to Southwark Council, he received an £18,000 fine and a 100-hour community order.

The cafe now runs under different owners and holds a five-star food hygiene rating. That score troubles Mia’s parents. They say hygiene ratings tell diners nothing about how a kitchen handles allergies.

“There should be a separate, clearly displayed rating dedicated to allergy management, like the food hygiene rating,” they said in a statement, per PEOPLE.

The family is urging Britain’s Food Standards Agency to give customers a way to judge allergen risks before they order.

Rebecca Sudworth, the agency’s director of food policy, said businesses carry a legal duty to share accurate allergen information. She noted the agency has issued new guidance on cross-contact and continues to review its policies.

@crimeandnewsdaily 12-year-old Mia Shay St Hilaire died after drinking a Twix milkshake contaminated with hazelnut residue at the Pop Inn Cafe on Southwark Park Road, London. An inquest heard the blender had not been cleaned after a Kinder Bueno shake was prepared. Cafe operator Baris Yucel was fined £18,000 and given a 100-hour community order. ❤️ #UKNews #NewsUpdate #FoodSafety #LondonNews #TrueStory ♬ original sound – CrimeAndNewsDaily24

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