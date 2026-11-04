The Pulse of Entertainment: 4-Time Grammy Nominee Melba Moore Releases New Single ‘Love Wins…Every Time’ | LISTEN

Four-Time Grammy Award nominated Melba Moore (“This is It”)

“I can’t take the credit, I just recognized it would be a hit,” said Tony Award winning legend Melba Moore (Beatrice Melba Smith) about her new single “Love Wins…Every Time” (Gallery Enter). “It began with my daughter (Melba Charli Huggins), she’s the boss. The songs came to me as a demo.”

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It was the demo for “Love Wins…Every Time” that pulled Melba in enough to want to record it. With the vocal skills that made her a legend, which has not diminished its volume, tone and flair, Melba’s delivery on the “Love Wins…Every Time” single holds up to artist half her age. Take a listen and tell me what you think.

Melba debuted in 1970 with the single “I Got Love” (Mercury Records) which garnered her a Grammy nomination. I think she was about 25 at the time. Then in 1974 she released “This is It” – she is most known for that release. She broke out on the stages of Broadway in the musical Hair, the musical Purlie where she won her Tony Award, and in the musical Les Misérables. Note that on Broadway you must have the vocal lungs to project your voice!

“Yes, it is part of an album,” Melba told me when I asked about the “Love Wins…Every Time” single. “It’s to be released in a week or so…it’s ridiculous!”

I asked her to give me more about the album, since it is “ridiculous” project and she said, “It has a duet, a great duet with Lil G from Silk called ‘Easy to Love.’ The album was complete and about to be released, and my daughter said, ‘you need a duet.’ That’s what I am saying, this album is ridiculous.”

Tony Award winning Melba Moore (Purlie).

“I wanted to share my wisdom, sing about, not just romance,” Moore continued as we talked about her new project.

Melba hopes the listeners of her new album will gain something from her over 60 years in the entertainment business, as a singer/performer, wife and mother, businesswoman and musician that is shared in her choices of the songs for the album.

“The album looks like my entire life…every category (genre). I wanted it to be R&B but…,” she said.

“My daughter put the team together…Rahni, (Beau) Huggins and the people that works under them,” Moore explain when I probe for more on the new album. “They determined what was submitted to me. One song had a whole symphony. That’s what I am saying…it’s ridiculous. It’s so diverse. It’s me and my diversity.”

Melba has garnered a total of four Grammy Award nominations in her lifetime. In 2002 the New York native released her third Contemporary Gospel album “I’m Still Here” and at the age of 78 in 2023 she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The “Love Wins…Every Time” single is written and produced by Rahni Song and Chloe Barjona-Dunbar, with Beau Huggins and Charli Huggins (her daughter) as executive producers. You can see Melba Moore perform this weekend (November 7-8, 2026) at the Blue Note Nightclub in New York City.

The four octave range legend is also an actress having credits that include Lost in Space, Cotton Comes to Harlem, and All Dogs Go to Heaven. Also, a musician, with a bachelor’s in music education, Melba mastered the piano as a child. Moore comes from entertainers with her mother (singer) and father (saxophonist) being artists too.

“We all started piano lessons together,” she recalled. “I went on to have formal voice lessons in high school…it’s in my DNA!” www.IAmMelbaMoore.com

SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million for her column The Pulse of Entertainment. She is the publisher of the digital magazine www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, which has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month. An entrepreneur, Dr. Moseley’s company, Freelance Associates, is a business management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm that is celebrating 32 years in 2025. Dr. Eunice also serves as professor for the School of Business at Stanton University in Anaheim, California and serves as promotions director (at-large), journalist and business consultant for The Baltimore Times. Dr. Moseley founded the Uplifting Minds II Foundation (www.UpliftingMinds.com) in 2023, a 501 C3 with a mission to empower the underserved through three major programs – One Stop Business Shop, the ULMII Professional Conference and the ULMII Academy (business management and public relations).EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), was launched by Dr. Eunice in 1999, to educate aspiring artists/musicians about the business of entertainment – www.UpliftingMinds2.com. Next ULMII Entertainment Conferences for Baltimore on Saturday April 18, 2026, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and for Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7, 2026, presented by The Pulse of Entertainment and the ULMII Foundation. The ULMII conferences are free with virtual access via Zoom. ULMII entertainment conference offers a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and International Talent Competition where the top three scored acts receive the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 valued in prizes/product/services and cash!

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