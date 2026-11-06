NewsBits: Meghan Markle’s Father Arrested, Stephen Miller Replaces Wiles, Laura Loomer Takes Break

Federal charges against Thomas Markle, a White House leadership shake-up and a MAGA commentator’s podcast hiatus dominate Friday’s headlines.

Screenshot collage of Meghan Markle and her father Thomas Markle

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Today’s NewsBits covers three major developments: Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, faces a federal charge involving child sexual abuse material; President Donald Trump has named Stephen Miller to replace White House chief of staff Susie Wiles; and Laura Loomer is taking a break from her political podcast following the 2026 midterm elections.

Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Markle Arrested on Federal Charge

Thomas Markle, the 82-year-old father of Meghan Markle, was arrested in Florida on Friday, Nov. 6, on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material.

According to Reuters, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the arrest following an investigation into two Los Angeles-area storage units Markle reportedly rented since 2008.

Federal agents searched the units and seized approximately 78 items, including photographic slides, film negatives and books allegedly containing child sexual abuse material.

Thomas Markle – screenshot1

Prosecutors allege that some photographs depict Markle with naked underage girls. A witness reportedly identified Markle in certain images.

The FBI began investigating in October after a witness reported discovering suspected abusive material among Markle’s possessions in the Philippines, where he previously lived.

Authorities in the Philippines also investigated allegations involving the material.

Markle was expected to appear in federal court in Tampa on Friday. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

He previously denied the allegations, calling them “sick lies.”

Reuters reported that Buckingham Palace and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Markle is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Stephen Miller is the Trump Admin’s White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy – via Wikipedia

Trump Replaces Susie Wiles With Stephen Miller After Midterm Losses

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, effective Monday, Nov. 9.

According to UPI, Trump announced the decision on Truth Social, describing Miller as one of his most trusted advisers.

Trump praised Wiles for her service and said she would transition to his political operation. Her specific responsibilities remain unclear.

The leadership change comes three days after the midterm elections, when Democrats reportedly won control of both chambers of Congress.

Wiles, the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff, previously managed Trump’s successful 2024 presidential campaign.

Following the Republican election losses, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon called for her removal, criticizing White House leadership and political consultants.

Former Trump staffer Caroline Sunshine also urged Wiles to resign, arguing that her campaign-management success had not translated into effective governing.

Miller, a longtime Trump adviser and central figure in the administration’s immigration policies, now assumes one of the White House’s most influential positions amid the political fallout.

Laura Loomer Takes Podcast Hiatus After 119-Post Midterm Reaction

MAGA activist Laura Loomer is stepping away from her twice-weekly political podcast, “Loomer Unleashed,” following an intense social media reaction to Republican midterm losses.

According to Mediaite, Loomer announced the hiatus Thursday, explaining that she was “running on empty” and needed a healthier work-life balance.

Her announcement followed a posting spree of 119 messages on X in less than 28 hours, according to a Newsweek analysis. During that period, Loomer described the election results as the “death of America as we know it” and warned of potential political violence and terrorism.

Loomer said she wants to devote more time to family, her personal life and her upcoming wedding. Despite suspending her livestream, she emphasized that she would continue supporting Trump, commenting on political developments and conducting research.

She also plans to redesign her studio and prepare political coverage ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

“I’ll be back when the time is right,” Loomer wrote.

NewsBits

From Thomas Markle’s federal arrest to Trump’s White House leadership change and Laura Loomer’s podcast hiatus, today’s NewsBits captures the latest developments involving public figures and the political aftermath of the midterms.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Thomas Markle Addresses Estranged Relationship with Meghan, Harry and Slams Oprah [VIDEO]

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.