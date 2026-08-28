‘Love After Lockup: Relationship Rehab’ Puts Five Couples’ Futures On The Line

*The “Love After Lockup” franchise is giving some of its most familiar couples a chance to determine whether their relationships can actually be saved.

All Reality and We TV have unveiled the trailer and key art for “Love After Lockup: RelationsRehab,” a new nine-episode unscripted series that brings five returning couples together under the guidance of psychiatrist and relationship expert Dr. Ish Major, according to the news release.

Rather than simply revisiting the couples’ relationship drama, the new series puts their unresolved issues front and center. Dr. Ish has created a program specifically for the group, pushing the couples into difficult conversations and forcing them to confront the pain, mistrust and resentment that have followed them from their time on the franchise.

Love After Lockup

Among the returning couples are Brittany and Marcelino, who are separated but remain legally married while sharing custody of their children. Their time in rehab will focus on repairing their co-parenting relationship while figuring out whether there is still a romantic connection worth saving.

Melissa and Louie are engaged, but their upcoming wedding is anything but certain. While Melissa sees marriage as a way to move past their problems, Louie is questioning whether he is ready for that commitment.

Alexis and Julius are dating and raising their daughter, Julianna, but their relationship continues to be plagued by mistrust and accusations. Meanwhile, married couple Justine and Michael are struggling with blended-family challenges, different parenting approaches and emotional baggage from their past.

Kimberly and Joey are also married, but Joey’s sobriety, financial problems and a recent re-arrest have intensified the couple’s existing trust issues.

With all five relationships under pressure, “Relationship Rehab” asks a question the couples may not be prepared to answer: Can love survive when the problems that brought them together are the same ones threatening to tear them apart?

The series premieres Friday, October 2, streaming exclusively on All Reality and airing weekly at 9 p.m. ET/PT on We TV. Watch the sneak peek below.

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