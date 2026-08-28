MC Lyte’s Music Fairness Award Highlights Her Fight For Artist Empowerment

MC Lyte/Getty

*MC Lyte has spent decades building a career that reaches far beyond the recording studio, and her latest honor recognizes the work she has done to make sure other artists have more control over theirs.

SoundExchange recently presented Lyte with its Music Fairness Award, highlighting her advocacy for music creators and her efforts to advance the American Music Fairness Act. The proposed legislation would require terrestrial radio broadcasters to pay performance royalties to artists and rights holders for music played on their stations.

“MC Lyte has spent her career breaking barriers, elevating artists, and using her voice to drive meaningful change,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange, according to Music Business Worldwide.

“We are proud to honor her with the SoundExchange Music Fairness Award in recognition of her enduring leadership and advocacy for the creators whose work powers our culture.”

MC Lyte (Frazer Harrison-Getty Images)

For Lyte, the fight is part of a much larger philosophy about artists understanding their value and taking ownership of their careers. That perspective became especially personal after she learned that her former record label controlled the rights to her professional name. More than 30 years after beginning her career, Lyte secured federal trademark registration for MC Lyte in 2021.

Her business interests have since expanded through Sunni Gyrl, Inc., where she has worked in artist management, creative direction, celebrity booking, voice casting and production. She has also pursued opportunities involving financial education and real estate.

Lyte joined DMC of Run-DMC and Melle Mel on Capitol Hill in 2024 to urge lawmakers to support the American Music Fairness Act and returned to Washington this summer to continue the effort.

“I am deeply grateful to SoundExchange for this recognition and for its unwavering commitment to standing up for artists,” Lyte said. “Advocacy has always been part of my purpose, and I believe that creators deserve to be respected, protected, and fairly compensated for the music and culture they bring to the world.”

The recognition comes during an especially notable year for Lyte, who was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2026 class in the Early Influence category.

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