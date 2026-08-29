Chef Shawn Osbey Named Host Chef for Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

*Chef Shawn Osbey is stepping into a featured role at this year’s Atlanta Food and Wine Festival, set to take place Thursday, September 10 through Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Known as “The Traveling Chef,” Osbey will serve as the host chef for The Southern Spread at The Tasting Tents, presented by Goya Foods, on Saturday, September 12 from 12 PM to 3:30 PM. According to the news release, the event celebrates Atlanta’s culinary scene, highlighting the chefs, restaurants, and flavors that have shaped both the city and the festival over the years. As a featured host chef, Osbey will run a dedicated chef station throughout the event and take the stage for a demonstration on the Publix Culinary Demonstration Stage.

Osbey has built a reputation as more than a chef. He works as a media personality, culinary storyteller, and creator of immersive food experiences centered on community, culture, and connection. His bold flavors and creative plating style have earned him a following among food and drink enthusiasts both in the United States and abroad.

Between 2023 and 2026, Osbey established himself as a major figure in blending culinary culture with global travel, media, and experiential hospitality. His influence now stretches well beyond the kitchen, positioning him as a cultural ambassador and innovator shaping the future of the industry.

Osbey has also grown his national and international footprint through partnerships with tourism boards, hospitality brands, and lifestyle organizations, including a collaboration with appliance brand THOR Kitchen in Montclair, California. These destination-driven projects, spanning major U.S. cities and international markets, have helped spotlight underrepresented culinary communities while boosting visibility for local chefs, farmers, and entrepreneurs.

His appearance at the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival adds another milestone to a career built on connecting food, culture, and community on a global scale.

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