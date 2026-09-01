Lollapalooza Attendees Slammed for Crowd Surfing Urine Bag

*A video showing Lollapalooza attendees passing a bag of urine through the crowd sparked online backlash last month, according to an August 5 New York Post report. The clip, posted by Instagram user @edmtrain, drew more than 177,000 views.

The footage captured a cardboard box holding a plastic urine bag as it moved hand to hand through the audience during a performance at the Chicago festival. The exact reason behind the makeshift setup was unclear, though it appeared to be an attempt to avoid long restroom lines.

The video sparked widespread disgust online. “What the f is wrong with people?” one commenter wrote. Another called the act “such a f–king biohazard. Gross.” Some social media users turned to humor, nicknaming the episode “Lollapeelooza.”

Screenshot via Instagram / @windycityraves

One person who reshared the clip captioned it, “passing pee through the crowd is DIABOLICAL.”

Another wrote, “In my day we used to just fight the crowd to go to the bathroom and then find our way back like normal people. This is nasty AF.”

A separate bathroom-related incident also drew attention on Reddit around the same time. A post titled “Poopoopalooza” described an attendee allegedly defecating on the ground near the Bud Light stage while waiting for John Summit to take the stage. “PLEASE don’t poop in the crowd / on the ground in general!!!” the poster wrote.

Lollapalooza took place in Chicago’s Grant Park and featured headliners including Olivia Dean, Charli XCX and Tate McRae.

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