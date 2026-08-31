Brad Pitt Says the Dog is the Real Star of ‘Heart of the Beast’ | WATCH

Pitt spotlights his bond with canine co-star Uber as tickets go on sale for the David Ayer survival thriller opening Sept. 25.

Brad Pitt – screenshot

*Brad Pitt may have top billing in “Heart of the Beast,” but he’s happily handing star status to the four-legged actor beside him.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette being promoted by Paramount Pictures as tickets go on sale, Pitt introduces audiences to Uber, the German Shepherd who plays his character’s combat dog, Odin. Pitt calls Uber “number one on the call sheet” and “the star of the film.”

“It’s really beautiful in the film how they work together and depend on each other,” Pitt says of James Belmont and Odin, adding that following Uber’s lead and improvising became part of how they approached scenes.

Pitt ultimately calls Odin “the most important piece to this story” and describes working with Uber as “a surprisingly special experience.”

Pitt and Odin Head Into the Wilderness

As EURweb previously reported, “Heart of the Beast” stars Pitt as Special Forces officer James Belmont, whose plane crashes and leaves him stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness with Odin.

Together, man and dog face a brutal fight against the elements, with their dependence on one another forming the emotional center of the survival thriller.

The movie reunites Pitt with “Fury” director David Ayer, who directs from a screenplay by Cameron Alexander. J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe also star, while Pitt is among the film’s producers.

The new promotional push moves beyond the first trailer EURweb covered in June by putting the spotlight squarely on the relationship between Pitt and his canine co-star.

And Uber apparently doesn’t need much help stealing a scene.

“What, now you’re camera shy?” Pitt jokes in the featurette when his co-star looks away.

Paramount Pictures has now opened ticket sales for “Heart of the Beast,” which arrives exclusively in theaters Sept. 25.

Brad Pitt – Heart of the Beast

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MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Brad Pitt Battles Alaskan Wilderness in First Trailer for ‘Heart of the Beast’ | WATCH

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