Lil Jon Was an ‘Extreme Optimist’ Married to a Pessimist. Something Had to Give | WATCH

The rapper/producer tells Angie Martinez that clashing personalities and a search for happiness led him to end his marriage to Nicole Smith.

Lil Jon – screenshot

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*Lil Jon says turning 50 forced him to confront an uncomfortable truth: He couldn’t name a single thing that made him personally happy.

The Grammy-winning rapper and producer opened up during an appearance on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast, explaining why he decided to end his 18-year marriage to Nicole Smith.

And according to the self-described “extreme optimist,” living with someone he viewed as an “extreme pessimist” had become emotionally exhausting.

“I decided I wanted a divorce because I was like, I’m tired of walking on eggshells,” he told Martinez.

His remarks offer a new perspective on the breakdown of a marriage that ended years before he publicly confirmed the separation.

Lil Jon Explains Why His Marriage Ended

Lil Jon said he began reevaluating his life after realizing that providing for his family was the only thing he could identify as making him happy.

“I need to find my happiness,” he recalled telling himself.

He described the differences between his personality and Nicole’s as a major source of conflict.

“I’m an extreme optimist and she was an extreme pessimist,” he explained, adding that their opposing outlooks meant they struggled to see things the same way.

He believed those fundamental differences were unlikely to change through marriage counseling.

The rapper also acknowledged that his demanding touring schedule may have prolonged the relationship.

He suggested that if he had worked a conventional nine-to-five job and returned home every evening, the marriage might have ended years earlier.

But Lil Jon admitted he initially approached the divorce without fully considering his former wife’s feelings.

“I wasn’t thinking about it from her perspective,” he acknowledged.

That realization prompted him to examine his behavior and begin practicing daily affirmations to develop a more positive mindset.

Lil Jon and son Nathan Smith

A New Family Chapter and Personal Loss

As EURweb previously reported, Lil Jon and Nicole separated in early 2022 after 18 years of marriage. He subsequently began a relationship with television personality Jamila Sozahdah, with whom he welcomed a daughter, Nahara, in November 2024.

The family experienced a devastating loss in February 2026 when Lil Jon’s son with Nicole, Nathan Smith, died at age 27.

Nathan, known professionally as DJ Young Slade, was a musician and producer whose body was recovered from a pond in Milton, Georgia, after he was reported missing.

Lil Jon and Nicole expressed their grief together, and the rapper later paid tribute to his son, promising to preserve his musical legacy.

During his conversation with Martinez, Lil Jon reflected on the personal transformation that began at 50, when he realized he needed to find happiness beyond providing for others. He said that process also required changing his own outlook, recognizing his former wife’s feelings and taking responsibility for how he responded to difficult situations.

Check out the full interview, below

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MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Lil Jon Pays Tribute to Son Nathan Smith After His Death

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