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Fabolous, Jim Jones, Dave East and Maino Celebrate One Year of ‘Let’s Rap About It’ in Queens

Remy Ma, Lil Mama and Chrissy Lampkin joined the hosts at Partake NYC, where kitten heels made a return.
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Let's Rap About It.
(L-R) Fabolous, Dave East, Maino, and Jim Jones strike a pose at the one-year anniversary celebration of their breakout podcast, Let’s Rap About It, at Partake in Long Island City, New York, on October 10, 2026.

*Fabolous, Maino, Dave East and Jim Jones marked the first anniversary of their podcast, “Let’s Rap About It,” with a celebration at Partake NYC in Queens on Saturday, October 10.

The four rappers welcomed fans, fellow artists and entertainment industry guests for an evening featuring music, fashion and appearances by several familiar faces from New York’s hip-hop scene. Remy Ma, Lil Mama, Albee Al, Kocky Ka, Chrissy Lampkin, and Connie Diamond were among the notable attendees.

According to the news release, the celebration gave fans an opportunity to interact with the podcast hosts beyond their weekly episodes. The rappers took the stage to share their appreciation for one another and thank supporters for embracing the show and their individual projects.

Guests also enjoyed a meet-and-greet and had access to exclusive merchandise commemorating the podcast’s first year.

Let's Rap About It.
Remy Ma strikes a pose at the one-year anniversary celebration of the Let’s Rap About It podcast at
Partake in Long Island City, New York, on October 10, 2026.
(Photo Credit: @jussnappedagain)

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DJ Wavey and DJ First Choice handled the music, mixing selections from the hosts’ catalogs. The playlist included Fabolous’ “Brooklyn Badness (WYFL Freestyle),” Maino’s “NY Love,” Dave East’s “It Gotta Be Me,” and Jim Jones’ “In the Car.”

Fashion was another part of the celebration, with attendees arriving in statement sneakers, stilettos and kitten heels.

The kitten heels also connected to the podcast itself. The hosts previously debated whether women should wear low heels to clubs, sparking a viral conversation that became one of the show’s memorable moments.

The anniversary gathering reflected the camaraderie that has helped define “Let’s Rap About It” since its debut. For fans who couldn’t attend, new episodes of “Let’s Rap About It” premiere every Friday at noon ET on the show’s YouTube channel. Episodes are also available through major podcast platforms.

Check out photos from the October 10 anniversary celebration below, featuring Fabolous, Maino, Dave East, Jim Jones and their special guests.

Let's Rap About It.
(L-R) Connie Diiamond, Remy Ma, Dave East, and friends snap a picture at the one-year anniversary celebration of the Let’s Rap About It podcast at Partake in Long Island City, New York, on October 10, 2026.
(Photo Credit: Camera Sha @shathesnip3r)
Let's Rap About It.
Fabolous is all smiles at the one-year anniversary celebration of the Let’s Rap About It podcast
at Partake in Long Island City, New York, on October 10, 2026.
(Photo Credit: @jussnappedagain)
Let's Rap About It.
Lil Mama attended the one-year anniversary celebration of the Let’s Rap About It podcast
at Partake in Long Island City, New York on October 10, 2026.
(Photo Credit: Camera Sha @shathesnip3r)
Let's Rap About It.
Dave East welcomes guests at the one-year anniversary celebration of the Let’s Rap About It podcast
at Partake in Long Island City, New York, on October 10, 2026.
(Photo Credit: Camera Sha @shathesnip3r)
Let's Rap About It.
(L-R) Fabolous, Dave East, Maino, and Jim Jones snap a picture with a fan at the one-year anniversary celebration of their breakout podcast, Let’s Rap About It at Partake in Long Island City, New York, on October 10, 2026.
(Photo Credit: @jussnappedagain)
Let's Rap About It.
Jim Jones signs merch at the one-year anniversary celebration of the Let’s Rap About It podcast
at Partake in Long Island City, New York, on October 10, 2026.
(Photo Credit: @jussnappedagain)
Let's Rap About It.
(L-R) Remy Ma and owner of Partake, Ricoo, pose for a picture at the one-year anniversary celebration of the
Let’s Rap About It podcast at Partake in Long Island City, New York on October 10, 2026.
(Photo Credit: @jussnappedagain)
Let's Rap About It event
Photo Credit: @jussnappedagain

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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