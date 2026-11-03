Lenny Kravitz Death Rumors Spread After Florida Plane Crash Kills Nine

The rock star's representative confirms he was not aboard the doomed Learjet as a social media mix-up fuels false reports.

Lenny Kravitz – Getty/screenshot

*Despite some on social media trying to kill him off, Lenny Kravitz is alive. Alarming social media rumors falsely claimed the rock star died in a Florida plane crash that killed nine people.

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The 62-year-old singer became the subject of online speculation after a Learjet 60 crashed Sunday, November 1, in Palm Beach County.

As news of the tragedy spread, social media users mistakenly connected Kravitz to the aircraft, prompting his representative to respond.

“The reports are untrue and incorrect,” publicist Carleen Donovan told Florida news outlet BocaNewsNow.

The confusion apparently began with a social media post about another flight, demonstrating how quickly misinformation can spread when tragedy and celebrity collide.

How Lenny Kravitz Became Linked to the Crash

The rumors centered on a screenshot attributed to pilot Emily Shelton, who reportedly posted about flying Kravitz from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.

That route resembled the itinerary of the doomed Learjet, leading some online users to incorrectly identify Shelton as the pilot and Kravitz as a passenger. According to Entertainment Weekly, screenshots also appeared to show Google’s Knowledge Panel incorrectly listing Kravitz as deceased.

The information was reportedly corrected.

Fact-checking outlet Lead Stories found evidence of a matching Facebook post that had subsequently been deleted. However, the post did not establish any connection between Kravitz, Shelton and the crashed aircraft.

Pilot Denies Involvement in Fatal Flight

Shelton addressed the rumors on TikTok, explaining that she was not involved in Sunday’s disaster.

“I would like to respectfully clarify I was not,” she wrote.

She also urged people to stop spreading misinformation and respect those affected by the tragedy.

Meanwhile, authorities and family members identified 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras as one of the victims.

The mistaken identification of Shelton helped fuel a celebrity death rumor while families were confronting an actual tragedy.

Nine Killed as Investigators Examine Crash

According to the Associated Press, the Learjet crashed near a residential area in Greenacres, Florida, killing all nine people aboard. The aircraft departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and was heading to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

Investigators reported that the crew encountered icing and turbulence before the aircraft descended rapidly.

The crash caused extensive damage and displaced nearby residents. Federal investigators are examining the wreckage, but the cause has not been determined.

While Kravitz’s fans can be relieved that the death reports were false, the real victims and their families remain at the center of this heartbreaking story.

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